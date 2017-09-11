Estonia's CPI up 3.7% on year in September

According to Statistics Estonia, the consumer price index in September 2018 remained at the same level as in August and the change compared to September 2017 was 3.7%.

Compared to September 2017, goods were 3.4% and services 4.1% more expensive. Regulated prices of goods and services have risen by 7.1% and non-regulated prices by 2.7% compared to September of the previous year.





Compared to September 2017, the consumer price index was affected the most by housing, which contributed over one quarter of the total increase. 40% of the effect of housing expenses was due to 10.8% more expensive electricity that reached homes and another quarter of the impact due to 23.4% more expensive solid fuels. Food and non-alcoholic beverages accounted for over a fifth and motor fuels nearly a fifth of the total increase of the index. Petrol was by 13.3% and diesel fuel by 13.5% more expensive than in September 2017. Compared to September of the previous year, of food products, the biggest increases were observed for fresh vegetables (23%), frozen fruits and berries (22%) and eggs (21%) and the biggest decrease was seen in sugar (21%).







Change of the consumer price index by commodity groups, September 2018 Commodity group September 2017 – September 2018, % August 2018 – September 2018, % TOTAL 3.7 0.0 Food and non-alcoholic beverages 3.5 0.6 Alcoholic beverages and tobacco 5.5 0.7 Clothing and footwear 1.2 5.7 Housing 6.8 0.1 Household goods 1.3 0.3 Health 5.3 -0.5 Transport 5.1 -1.1 Communications -4.0 -0.2 Recreation and culture 2.9 -1.2 Education -3.8 1.7 Hotels, cafés and restaurants 3.8 -3.1 Miscellaneous goods and services 3.4 -0.7

Compared to August, in September the consumer price index was affected the most by the ending of sales of clothing and footwear and a seasonal price fall of accommodation services. A greater impact on the monthly change was exerted also by 2.7% less expensive electricity that reached homes and 1.2% cheaper motor fuels as well as 4% more expensive rents and 3.5% more expensive vegetables.