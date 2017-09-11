Household saving rate nearly stable at 12.1% in the euro area; household investment rate stable at 9.0%

Peter Gal, Orestis Tsigkas, Eurostat, 04.10.2018.



The household saving rate in the euro area was 12.1% in the second quarter of 2018, compared with 12.0% in the first quarter of 2018. These data come from a first release of seasonally adjusted quarterly European sector accounts from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union and the European Central Bank (ECB).