Analytics
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 04.10.2018, 16:59
Household saving rate nearly stable at 12.1% in the euro area; household investment rate stable at 9.0%
Peter Gal, Orestis Tsigkas, Eurostat, 04.10.2018.Print version
The household saving rate in the euro area was 12.1% in the second quarter of 2018, compared with 12.0% in the first quarter of 2018. These data come from a first release of seasonally adjusted quarterly European sector accounts from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union and the European Central Bank (ECB).
The
household investment rate in the euro area was 9.0% in the second quarter of
2018, stable compared with the previous quarter.
Other articles:
- 04.10.2018 Business investment rate stable at 23% in the euro area; business profit share down to 40.6%
- 04.10.2018 In August, industrial output grew by 6.5% in Latvia
- 03.10.2018 За пять лет объемы строительства в Латвии увеличатся на 51%, строительные расходы – на 21%
- 03.10.2018 В августе прирост розничной торговли в Латвии был ниже среднего по ЕС
- 03.10.2018 Для достижения уровня благосостояния Северных стран Балтии понадобится несколько десятилетий – экономисты
- 03.10.2018 Volume of retail trade down by 0.2% in euro area
- 03.10.2018 Moody's Investors Service upgrades Citadele Bank’s deposit rating from Ba2 to Ba1, with a positive outlook
- 03.10.2018 EU28 current account surplus 62 bln euros; 54 bln euros surplus for trade in services
- 03.10.2018 Российские эксперты отметили падение роста объемов грузооборота портов Балтийского бассейна
- 02.10.2018 Самая дорогая продуктовая корзина в Литве - в Клайпеде