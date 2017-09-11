Analytics

International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics Thursday, 04.10.2018, 16:59

Household saving rate nearly stable at 12.1% in the euro area; household investment rate stable at 9.0%

Peter Gal, Orestis Tsigkas, Eurostat, 04.10.2018.Print version
The household saving rate in the euro area was 12.1% in the second quarter of 2018, compared with 12.0% in the first quarter of 2018. These data come from a first release of seasonally adjusted quarterly European sector accounts from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union and the European Central Bank (ECB).



The household investment rate in the euro area was 9.0% in the second quarter of 2018, stable compared with the previous quarter.




Other articles:

Back Up

Русский
Search site


 