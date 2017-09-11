In August, industrial output grew by 6.5% in Latvia

Data compiled by the Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) show that, compared to August 2017, in August 2018 industrial production output1 increased by 6.5% (according to calendar adjusted data at constant prices). Production output rise was recorded in manufacturing (of 3.9%), mining and quarrying (1.5%), and electricity and gas supply (16.9%). Output growth in the energy sector was influenced by the increase in production of electricity in combined heat and power plants and consumption of gas.









Compared to the corresponding month of the previous year, the largest growth in manufacturing was recorded in medium-high technologies manufacturing sectors: manufacture of electrical equipment (of 42.3%), manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers (21.6%), and manufacture of chemicals and chemical products (19.0%). Output rise was also recorded in manufacture of beverages (of 11.0%), and the sector having the largest share in industrial production – manufacture of wood and of products of wood and cork, except furniture (of 6.3%).





In its turn, decline in production output was recorded in two out of three sectors having the largest share in industrial production – manufacture of food products (of 4.2%) and manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment (of 1.9%). Reduction was registered also in repair and installation of machinery and equipment (of 16.5%), manufacture of non-metallic mineral products (5.9%), and manufacture of paper and paper products (5.8%).





Compared to July 2018, in August 2018 industrial production output grew by 2.3%, according to seasonally adjusted data at constant prices. Of which output in manufacturing went up by 2.3%, in electricity and gas supply by 2.0%, while in mining and quarrying there was a drop of 5.5%.





Changes in industrial production output

(as per cent, at constant prices)

January–August 2018 compared to January–August 2017 (calendar adjusted) August 2018, compared to July 2018 (seasonally adjusted) August 2017 (calendar adjusted) Total production 2.9 2.3 6.5 Mining and quarrying 3.2 -5.5 1.5 Manufacturing 3.1 2.3 3.9 Manufacture of food products -2.0 -0.2 -4.2 Manufacture of beverages -4.1 11.5 11.0 Manufacture of textiles -3.3 -2.4 -1.2 Manufacture of wearing apparel 1.3 -1.2 2.0 Manufacture of wood and of products of wood and cork, except furniture 4.7 -1.6 6.3 Manufacture of paper and paper products -1.3 5.0 -5.8 Printing and reproduction of recorded media -1.7 6.0 1.4 Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products 14.1 1.9 19.0 Manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products 5.3 0.2 -5.9 Manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment 5.2 1.9 -1.9 Manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products 1.7 0.9 0.6 Manufacture of electrical equipment 18.5 15.1 42.3 Manufacture of machinery and equipment 8.9 12.6 8.5 Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers 30.4 0.6 21.6 Manufacture of furniture 3.7 5.4 1.3 Repair and installation of machinery and equipment* -7.0 1.4 -16.5 Electricity and gas supply 2.7 2.0 16.9

* Repair and maintenance of ships and boats, repair of fabricated metal products, machinery and equipment, installation of industrial machinery and equipment.





Manufacturing turnover





Compared to August 2017, in August 2018 manufacturing turnover increased by 9.0% (according to calendar adjusted data at current prices). Turnover on the domestic market went up by 7.5% and in export by 9.8% (rise in euro area of 12.4% and in non-euro area of 7.6%).





Compared to July 2018, in August 2018 manufacturing turnover grew by 3.7% (according to seasonally adjusted data). Turnover on the domestic market went up by 0.1% and in export by 5.7% (rise in euro area of 12.7% and in non-euro area of 5.1%).