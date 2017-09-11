Analytics, Industry, Latvia, Statistics
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 04.10.2018, 15:17
In August, industrial output grew by 6.5% in Latvia
Compared to the corresponding month of the previous year, the largest
growth in manufacturing was recorded in medium-high technologies manufacturing
sectors: manufacture of electrical equipment (of 42.3%), manufacture of motor
vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers (21.6%), and manufacture of chemicals and
chemical products (19.0%). Output rise was also recorded in manufacture of
beverages (of 11.0%), and the sector having the largest share in industrial
production – manufacture of wood and of products of wood and cork, except
furniture (of 6.3%).
In its turn, decline in production output was recorded in two out of
three sectors having the largest share in industrial production – manufacture
of food products (of 4.2%) and manufacture of fabricated metal products, except
machinery and equipment (of 1.9%). Reduction was registered also in repair and
installation of machinery and equipment (of 16.5%), manufacture of non-metallic
mineral products (5.9%), and manufacture of paper and paper products (5.8%).
Compared to July 2018, in August 2018 industrial production
output grew by 2.3%, according to seasonally adjusted data at constant prices.
Of which output in manufacturing went up by 2.3%, in electricity and gas supply
by 2.0%, while in mining and quarrying there was a drop of 5.5%.
Changes
in industrial production output
(as per cent, at constant prices)
|
|
January–August
2018
compared
to
January–August
2017
(calendar
adjusted)
|
August
2018, compared to
|
July 2018 (seasonally adjusted)
|
August 2017
(calendar adjusted)
|
Total
production
|
2.9
|
2.3
|
6.5
|
Mining
and quarrying
|
3.2
|
-5.5
|
1.5
|
Manufacturing
|
3.1
|
2.3
|
3.9
|
Manufacture of food products
|
-2.0
|
-0.2
|
-4.2
|
Manufacture of beverages
|
-4.1
|
11.5
|
11.0
|
Manufacture of textiles
|
-3.3
|
-2.4
|
-1.2
|
Manufacture of wearing apparel
|
1.3
|
-1.2
|
2.0
|
Manufacture of wood and of products of wood and
cork, except furniture
|
4.7
|
-1.6
|
6.3
|
Manufacture of paper and paper products
|
-1.3
|
5.0
|
-5.8
|
Printing and reproduction of recorded media
|
-1.7
|
6.0
|
1.4
|
Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products
|
14.1
|
1.9
|
19.0
|
Manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products
|
5.3
|
0.2
|
-5.9
|
Manufacture of fabricated metal products, except
machinery and equipment
|
5.2
|
1.9
|
-1.9
|
Manufacture of computer, electronic and optical
products
|
1.7
|
0.9
|
0.6
|
Manufacture of electrical equipment
|
18.5
|
15.1
|
42.3
|
Manufacture of machinery and equipment
|
8.9
|
12.6
|
8.5
|
Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and
semi-trailers
|
30.4
|
0.6
|
21.6
|
Manufacture of furniture
|
3.7
|
5.4
|
1.3
|
Repair and installation of machinery and
equipment*
|
-7.0
|
1.4
|
-16.5
|
Electricity
and gas supply
|
2.7
|
2.0
|
16.9
* Repair and
maintenance of ships and boats, repair of fabricated metal products, machinery
and equipment, installation of industrial machinery and equipment.
Manufacturing
turnover
Compared to August 2017, in August 2018 manufacturing turnover
increased by 9.0% (according to calendar adjusted data at current prices).
Turnover on the domestic market went up by 7.5% and in export by 9.8% (rise in
euro area of 12.4% and in non-euro area of 7.6%).
Compared to July 2018, in August 2018 manufacturing turnover
grew by 3.7% (according to seasonally adjusted data). Turnover on the domestic
market went up by 0.1% and in export by 5.7% (rise in euro area of 12.7% and in
non-euro area of 5.1%).
