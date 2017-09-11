Volume of retail trade down by 0.2% in euro area

In August 2018 compared with July 2018, the seasonally adjusted volume of retail trade decreased by 0.2% in the euro area (EA19) and remained unchanged in the EU28, according to estimates from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union. In July, the retail trade volume decreased by 0.6% in the euro area and by 0.2% in the EU28.

In August 2018 compared with August 2017, the calendar adjusted retail sales index increased by 1.8% in the euro area and by 2.4% in the EU28.













Monthly comparison by retail sector and by Member State





In the euro area in August 2018, compared with July 2018, the volume of retail trade fell by 0.6% for automotive fuel and by 0.3% for food, drinks and tobacco, while non-food products remained stable. In the EU28, the retail trade volume increased by 0.5% for non-food products, while automotive fuels fell by 0.9% and food, drinks and tobacco by 0.3%.





Among Member States for which data are available, the largest decreases in the total retail trade volume were registered in Latvia (-1.2%), Poland and France (both -0.7%) and Finland (-0.6%). The highest increases were observed in Sweden (+1.2%), Portugal (+1.1%), as well as Ireland, Hungary and Slovenia (all +1.0%).





Annual comparison by retail sector and by Member State





In the euro area in August 2018, compared with August 2017, the volume of retail trade increased by 2.9% for nonfood products and by 0.9% for food, drinks and tobacco, while automotive fuel fell by 0.3%. In the EU28, the retail trade volume increased by 3.5% for non-food products and 1.3% for food, drinks and tobacco, while automotive fuel remained stable.





Among Member States for which data are available, the highest yearly increases in the total retail trade volume were registered in Ireland (+7.9%), Lithuania (+7.4%), Hungary (+6.8%) and Poland (+6.5%). A decrease was observed in Malta (-2.1%).