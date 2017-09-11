Analytics, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Retail, Statistics
Wednesday, 03.10.2018, 17:08
Volume of retail trade down by 0.2% in euro area
In August 2018 compared with August 2017, the calendar adjusted retail
sales index increased by 1.8% in the euro area and by 2.4% in the EU28.
Monthly comparison by retail sector and by Member State
In the euro area in August 2018, compared with July 2018, the volume of
retail trade fell by 0.6% for automotive fuel and by 0.3% for food, drinks and
tobacco, while non-food products remained stable. In the EU28, the retail trade
volume increased by 0.5% for non-food products, while automotive fuels fell by
0.9% and food, drinks and tobacco by 0.3%.
Among Member States for which data are available, the largest decreases
in the total retail trade volume were registered in Latvia (-1.2%), Poland and
France (both -0.7%) and Finland (-0.6%). The highest increases were observed in
Sweden (+1.2%), Portugal (+1.1%), as well as Ireland, Hungary and Slovenia (all
+1.0%).
Annual comparison by retail sector and by Member State
In the euro area in August 2018, compared with August 2017, the volume of
retail trade increased by 2.9% for nonfood products and by 0.9% for food,
drinks and tobacco, while automotive fuel fell by 0.3%. In the EU28, the retail
trade volume increased by 3.5% for non-food products and 1.3% for food, drinks
and tobacco, while automotive fuel remained stable.
Among Member States for which data are available, the highest yearly
increases in the total retail trade volume were registered in Ireland (+7.9%),
Lithuania (+7.4%), Hungary (+6.8%) and Poland (+6.5%). A decrease was observed
in Malta (-2.1%).
