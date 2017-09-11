Analytics, EU – Baltic States, EU – CIS, GDP, Russia, USA
EU28 current account surplus 62 bln euros; 54 bln euros surplus for trade in services
In the second quarter of 2018 compared with the first quarter of 2018,
based on seasonally adjusted data, the surplus of the goods account decreased
(+24.6 bln euros compared to +37.7 bln euros). The surplus of the services
account grew (+54.0 bln euros compared to +50.6 bln euros), as did the surplus
in the primary income account (+5.1 bln euros compared to +0.8 bln euros). The
deficit of the secondary income account increased (-21.8 bln euros compared to
-20.9 bln euros), as did the deficit of the capital account (-3.5 bln euros compared
to -1.6 bln euros).
Main
partners
In the second quarter of 2018, based on non-seasonally adjusted data, the
EU28 recorded external current account surpluses with the USA (+44.7 bln euros),
Switzerland (+16.0 bln euros), offshore financial centres (+10.5 bln euros),
Hong Kong (+7.8 bln euros), Canada (+6.7 bln euros), Brazil (+5.4 bln euros)
and India (+0.3 bln euros). Deficits were registered with China (-17.3 bln euros),
Russia (-9.5 bln euros) and Japan (-6.2 bln euros).
Financial
account
Based on non-seasonally adjusted data, direct investment assets of the
EU28 dropped in the second quarter of 2018 by 60.4 bln euros, as did direct
investment liabilities by 37.7 bln euros. As a result, the EU28 was a net
recipient of direct investment in the second quarter of 2018 by 22.7 bln euros.
Portfolio investment recorded a net inflow of 90.5 bln euros, and for other
investment there was a net outflow of 37.2 bln euros.
Current
account of Member States (including intra-EU flows)
As concerns the total (intra-EU plus extra-EU) current account balances
of the EU28 Member States, based on available non-seasonally adjusted data,
sixteen recorded surpluses, eleven deficits and one was in balance in the
second quarter of 2018. The highest surpluses were observed in Germany (+63.8 bln
euros), the Netherlands (+16.8 bln euros), Italy (+10.5 bln euros), Ireland (+10.2
bln euros) and Denmark (+3.6 euros), and the largest deficits in the United
Kingdom (-20.7 bln euros), Romania (-2.6 bln euros) and Belgium (-2.4 bln euros).
