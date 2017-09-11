EU28 current account surplus 62 bln euros; 54 bln euros surplus for trade in services

The EU28 seasonally adjusted current account of the balance of payments recorded a surplus of 62.0 bln euros (1.6% of GDP) in the second quarter of 2018, down from a surplus of 68.2 bln euros (1.7% of GDP) in the first quarter of 2018 and up from a surplus of 41.3 bln euros (1.1% of GDP) in the second quarter of 2017, according to estimates released by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

In the second quarter of 2018 compared with the first quarter of 2018, based on seasonally adjusted data, the surplus of the goods account decreased (+24.6 bln euros compared to +37.7 bln euros). The surplus of the services account grew (+54.0 bln euros compared to +50.6 bln euros), as did the surplus in the primary income account (+5.1 bln euros compared to +0.8 bln euros). The deficit of the secondary income account increased (-21.8 bln euros compared to -20.9 bln euros), as did the deficit of the capital account (-3.5 bln euros compared to -1.6 bln euros).





















Main partners





In the second quarter of 2018, based on non-seasonally adjusted data, the EU28 recorded external current account surpluses with the USA (+44.7 bln euros), Switzerland (+16.0 bln euros), offshore financial centres (+10.5 bln euros), Hong Kong (+7.8 bln euros), Canada (+6.7 bln euros), Brazil (+5.4 bln euros) and India (+0.3 bln euros). Deficits were registered with China (-17.3 bln euros), Russia (-9.5 bln euros) and Japan (-6.2 bln euros).





Financial account





Based on non-seasonally adjusted data, direct investment assets of the EU28 dropped in the second quarter of 2018 by 60.4 bln euros, as did direct investment liabilities by 37.7 bln euros. As a result, the EU28 was a net recipient of direct investment in the second quarter of 2018 by 22.7 bln euros. Portfolio investment recorded a net inflow of 90.5 bln euros, and for other investment there was a net outflow of 37.2 bln euros.













Current account of Member States (including intra-EU flows)





As concerns the total (intra-EU plus extra-EU) current account balances of the EU28 Member States, based on available non-seasonally adjusted data, sixteen recorded surpluses, eleven deficits and one was in balance in the second quarter of 2018. The highest surpluses were observed in Germany (+63.8 bln euros), the Netherlands (+16.8 bln euros), Italy (+10.5 bln euros), Ireland (+10.2 bln euros) and Denmark (+3.6 euros), and the largest deficits in the United Kingdom (-20.7 bln euros), Romania (-2.6 bln euros) and Belgium (-2.4 bln euros).