Tuesday, 02.10.2018
Highest-paying jobs in Latvia are in IT and financial sectors - study
According to the survey's findings, the overall salary in
the IT industry has increased 7.9% this year, but productivity has also
increased as much. Export of IT services has been growing very quickly, and it
is expected that the IT industry's contribution to Latvia's exports will
continue to increase.
The survey also confirms that, as the economic growth
accelerates, organizations have to deal with increasing labor shortages.
Companies have to rely on not only time-tested solutions, such as qualification
raising courses, cooperation with educational institutions, student
internships, hiring foreign employees and others); many organizations have this
year revised their business models, internal procedures and/or technologies
they use, as well as created new jobs.
One important aspect, as compared to the global trends, is
that salaries for both male and female employees in Latvian IT industry are
almost the same - on the average, men are paid 5% more than women in the IT
sector.
