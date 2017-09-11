Analytics, EU – Baltic States, Health, Statistics

1 in 8 deaths are due to heart attacks in EU

On the occasion of World Heart Day, Eurostat data highlight the extent to which heart attacks are the cause of death in the European Union (EU). In 2015, in the EU as a whole, heart attacks were reported as the cause of death in 12% of all deaths.




