Analytics, EU – Baltic States, Health, Statistics
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 01.10.2018, 15:35
1 in 8 deaths are due to heart attacks in EU
BC, Riga, 01.10.2018.Print version
On the occasion of World Heart Day, Eurostat data highlight the extent to which heart attacks are the cause of death in the European Union (EU). In 2015, in the EU as a whole, heart attacks were reported as the cause of death in 12% of all deaths.
Other articles:
- 01.10.2018 Euro area unemployment at 8.1%
- 01.10.2018 In August, the volume of industrial production was greater than a year ago
- 01.10.2018 BLRT Grupp building hull of research vessel for Faroe Islands
- 01.10.2018 Latvian insurance companies' profit at EUR 7.229 mln in H1
- 01.10.2018 Экспорт латвийской деревянной мебели за семь месяцев 2018 года снизился на 4,3%
- 01.10.2018 Lithuania's LDT once again sells all LNG to Shell
- 01.10.2018 Mayor of Tallinn: Free public transport is means to encourage sustainable behavior
- 28.09.2018 Выявлены системные проблемы в распространении компенсируемых лекарств в Латвии
- 28.09.2018 Прямые инвестиции в Литве и за рубежом показали годовой прирост
- 28.09.2018 Финансовое положение домохозяйств Эстонии – лучшее за последние пару десятилетий – Swedbank