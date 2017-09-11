Analytics, Latvia, Retail, Statistics
Friday, 28.09.2018, 17:19
In August, retail trade turnover in Latvia grew by 1.4%
Turnover of retail trade in food products increased by 2.8%, turnover of
retail trade in non-food products, except for retail sale of automotive
fuel, rose by 0.5%, whereas turnover of retail sale of automotive fuel – by 0.8%.
Compared to August of the previous year, the most significant turnover
growth within the non-food products group was recorded in retail sale of
hardware, paints and glass (of 10.3%), retail sale of pharmaceutical and
medical goods (of 6.3%), as well as retail sale via mail order houses or via
Internet (of 4.3%). The largest turnover drop was recorded in retail
sale in stalls or markets (of 13.8%), retail sale of clothing, footwear and
leather goods (9.5%), as well as in retail sale of cultural and recreation
goods (15.2%).
The total retail trade turnover at current prices increased by 6.1% (not
taking into account the calendar influence).
Compared to July, the total turnover of retail trade enterprises in
August 2018 reduced by 1.2%, according to seasonally adjusted data at
constant prices. Turnover of retail trade in food products increased by 0.1%,
turnover of retail trade in non-food products, except for retail sale of
automotive fuel, dropped by 1.0%, while turnover of retail sale of automotive
fuel reduced by 4.6%.
Turnover fell in retail sale of clothing, footwear and leather goods (of
4.1%), as well as in retail sale of cosmetic and toilet articles (of 2.5%).
Turnover rose in retail sale of electrical household appliances (of 6.2%),
as well as retail sale in non-specialized stores mainly selling non-food
products (of 2.3%).
Compared to July, in August 2018 the total retail trade turnover at
current prices (not taking into account seasonality) increased by 1.3%.
Turnover
indices of retail trade enterprises by main kind of economic activity
(at constant prices)
|
|
August 2018
(%), compared to:
|
July 2018 (seasonally adjusted)
|
August 2017 (calendar adjusted)
|
Retail
trade – total
|
98.8
|
101.4
|
retail sale of food products, total
|
100.1
|
102.8
|
retail sale of non-food products, total
|
98.0
|
100.6
|
retail sale of information and communication
equipment in specialised stores
|
100.8
|
97.6
|
retail sale of electrical household appliances in
specialised stores
|
106.2
|
102.4
|
retail sale of hardware, paints and glass
|
99.7
|
110.3
|
retail sale of cultural and recreation goods
|
98.1
|
84.8
|
retail sale of pharmaceutical and medical goods
|
98.4
|
106.3
|
retail sale of clothing, footwear and leather
goods
|
95.9
|
90.5
|
retail sale in stalls or markets
|
98.2
|
86.2
|
retail sale via mail order houses or via Internet
|
102.0
|
104.3
|
retail sale of automotive fuel
|
95.4
|
100.8
