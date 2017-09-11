Analytics, Latvia, Retail, Statistics

International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics Friday, 28.09.2018, 17:19

In August, retail trade turnover in Latvia grew by 1.4%

Ieva Vanaga, Trade and Services Statistics Section, Central Statistical Bureau of Latvia, 28.09.2018.Print version
Calendar adjusted data (at constant prices) compiled by the Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) show that, compared to August 2017, in August 2018 total retail trade turnover rose by 1.4%.

Turnover of retail trade in food products increased by 2.8%, turnover of retail trade in non-food products, except for retail sale of automotive fuel, rose by 0.5%, whereas turnover of retail sale of automotive fuel – by 0.8%.


Compared to August of the previous year, the most significant turnover growth within the non-food products group was recorded in retail sale of hardware, paints and glass (of 10.3%), retail sale of pharmaceutical and medical goods (of 6.3%), as well as retail sale via mail order houses or via Internet (of 4.3%). The largest turnover drop was recorded in retail sale in stalls or markets (of 13.8%), retail sale of clothing, footwear and leather goods (9.5%), as well as in retail sale of cultural and recreation goods (15.2%).


The total retail trade turnover at current prices increased by 6.1% (not taking into account the calendar influence).




Compared to July, the total turnover of retail trade enterprises in August 2018 reduced by 1.2%, according to seasonally adjusted data at constant prices. Turnover of retail trade in food products increased by 0.1%, turnover of retail trade in non-food products, except for retail sale of automotive fuel, dropped by 1.0%, while turnover of retail sale of automotive fuel reduced by 4.6%.


Turnover fell in retail sale of clothing, footwear and leather goods (of 4.1%), as well as in retail sale of cosmetic and toilet articles (of 2.5%).


Turnover rose in retail sale of electrical household appliances (of 6.2%), as well as retail sale in non-specialized stores mainly selling non-food products (of 2.3%).


Compared to July, in August 2018 the total retail trade turnover at current prices (not taking into account seasonality) increased by 1.3%.


 

Turnover indices of retail trade enterprises by main kind of economic activity
(at constant prices)

 

August 2018 (%), compared to:

July 2018 (seasonally adjusted)

August 2017 (calendar adjusted)

Retail trade – total

98.8

101.4

retail sale of food products, total

100.1

102.8

retail sale of non-food products, total

98.0

100.6

retail sale of information and communication equipment in specialised stores

100.8

97.6

retail sale of electrical household appliances in specialised stores

106.2

102.4

retail sale of hardware, paints and glass

99.7

110.3

retail sale of cultural and recreation goods

98.1

84.8

retail sale of pharmaceutical and medical goods

98.4

106.3

retail sale of clothing, footwear and leather goods

95.9

90.5

retail sale in stalls or markets

98.2

86.2

retail sale via mail order houses or via Internet

102.0

104.3

retail sale of automotive fuel

95.4

100.8

 

 




Other articles:

Back Up

Русский
Search site


 