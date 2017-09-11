In August, retail trade turnover in Latvia grew by 1.4%

Calendar adjusted data (at constant prices) compiled by the Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) show that, compared to August 2017, in August 2018 total retail trade turnover rose by 1.4%.

Turnover of retail trade in food products increased by 2.8%, turnover of retail trade in non-food products, except for retail sale of automotive fuel, rose by 0.5%, whereas turnover of retail sale of automotive fuel – by 0.8%.





Compared to August of the previous year, the most significant turnover growth within the non-food products group was recorded in retail sale of hardware, paints and glass (of 10.3%), retail sale of pharmaceutical and medical goods (of 6.3%), as well as retail sale via mail order houses or via Internet (of 4.3%). The largest turnover drop was recorded in retail sale in stalls or markets (of 13.8%), retail sale of clothing, footwear and leather goods (9.5%), as well as in retail sale of cultural and recreation goods (15.2%).





The total retail trade turnover at current prices increased by 6.1% (not taking into account the calendar influence).













Compared to July, the total turnover of retail trade enterprises in August 2018 reduced by 1.2%, according to seasonally adjusted data at constant prices. Turnover of retail trade in food products increased by 0.1%, turnover of retail trade in non-food products, except for retail sale of automotive fuel, dropped by 1.0%, while turnover of retail sale of automotive fuel reduced by 4.6%.





Turnover fell in retail sale of clothing, footwear and leather goods (of 4.1%), as well as in retail sale of cosmetic and toilet articles (of 2.5%).





Turnover rose in retail sale of electrical household appliances (of 6.2%), as well as retail sale in non-specialized stores mainly selling non-food products (of 2.3%).





Compared to July, in August 2018 the total retail trade turnover at current prices (not taking into account seasonality) increased by 1.3%.





Turnover indices of retail trade enterprises by main kind of economic activity

(at constant prices)