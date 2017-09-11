Surplus on the services balance has increased in Lithuania

The Bank of Lithuania and Statistics Lithuania announce that in II quarter 2018, exports of services amounted to EUR 2.5 bln, imports – EUR 1.5 bln.

The surplus of the balance of services amounted to EUR 1.0 bln, or 9.1% of GDP, and against II quarter 2017, increased by 218.0 mln euros, or 27.5%. This stemmed from exports of services which grew faster than imports – 15.1 and 7.8% respectively.





Compared to II quarter 2017, the fastest growth was recorded in exports of other business services –28.5% (see the Table) and imports of financial services – 18.0%.





Transport services comprised the bulk of exports and imports of services (57.9 and 51.9% respectively). In II quarter 2018, the largest surplus (EUR 515.9 mln) was recorded in the balance of road transport services, while the largest deficit (EUR 43.1 mln) was on the balance of sea transport services.





Exports of services to the EU countries accounted for 66.2% of total exports of services, to CIS countries – 19.6%. Imports of services from the EU countries accounted for 65.5% of total imports of services, from CIS countries – 20.1%.





In II quarter 2018, against II quarter 2017, exports of services to the EU countries grew by 16.6%, to CIS countries – 7.9%. Over the year, imports of services from the EU countries grew by 8.9%, from the CIS countries – 8.5%.





Germany was Lithuania’s major partner in exports of services in II quarter 2018. Exports of services to this country grew by 28.4% over the year. Exports of services to Russia – second country in terms of export volumes – decreased by 1.1%. The largest share of total exports of services to Germany and Russia was comprised of transport services and travel services: to Germany – 71.0 and 10.8% respectively, to Russia – 65.9 and 27.9% respectively.





The major partner in imports of services in the reference period was Poland. Over the year, imports of services from this country increased by 10.3%, from Belarus (second major partner) – by 9.2%. The largest share of imports of services from Poland consisted of transport services and travel services – 58.4 and 27.9% respectively, from Belarus – 73.7 and 21.2%

Composition of exports and imports of services, II quarter 2018

Exports Imports EUR mln share, % Compared to II quarter 2017 % EUR mln share, % Compared to II quarter 2017 % Total services 2474.8 100.0 15.1 1462.6 100.0 7.8 Technical maintenance and repair services 70.3 2.8 –3.5 35.3 2.4 4.1 Transport services 1432.7 57.9 17.4 758.4 51.9 10.4 Passenger services 68.3 2.8 6.5 45.7 3.1 –4.5 Freight services 795.6 32.1 20.3 333.0 22.8 10.3 Other transport services 568.8 23.0 15.0 379.7 26.0 12.5 Travel 363.4 14.7 2.1 283.4 19.4 2.6 Construction 72.0 2.9 2.2 17.0 1.2 –26.1 Financial services 35.1 1.4 14.6 43.2 3 18.0 Telecommunications, computer and information services 128.8 5.2 5.8 74.8 5.1 4.4 Telecommunications services 18.8 0.8 –34.5 19.9 1.3 –31.5 Computer services 104.9 4.2 18.7 49.1 3.4 21.1 Information services 5.1 0.2 8.9 5.8 0.4 2.8 times Other business services 227.4 9.2 28.5 202.6 13.9 17.7 Research and technological development services 8.5 0.3 –5.8 1.2 0.1 –39.8 Professional and advisory management services 78.0 3.2 19.7 51.1 3.5 9.1 Technical, trade-related and other business services 140.9 5.7 37.2 150.3 10.3 21.8 Other undistributed services 145.1 5.9 41.7 47.9 3.1 –14.6

Sources: Bank of Lithuania and Statistics Lithuania.