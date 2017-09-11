Analytics, Estonia, Retail, Statistics
Stable turnover growth retail trade enterprises continued in Estonia
In August 2018, the turnover of retail trade enterprises was 619.7 mln
euros.
The turnover of stores selling manufactured goods increased by 4%
compared to August 2017. Turnover increased in five and decreased in two
economic activities. Turnover increased the most in stores selling via mail
order or the internet, with sales increasing 15% in a year. Turnover increased
also in other non-specialised stores (e.g. department stores), selling
predominantly manufactured goods (11% growth), in pharmacies and stores selling
cosmetics (9% growth), in other specialised stores, such as stores selling
predominantly computers and their accessories, books, sports equipment, games,
toys, etc. (4% growth) and in stores selling household goods and appliances,
hardware and building materials (2% growth). Compared to August of the previous
year, turnover decreased in stores selling second-hand goods and in non-store
retail sale (stalls, markets, direct sale) and in stores selling textiles,
clothing and footwear.
The turnover of grocery stores increased by 1% compared to August 2017.
The turnover of enterprises engaged in the retail sale of automotive fuel
decreased by 4% compared to August of the previous year.
Compared to the previous month, in August, the turnover of retail trade
enterprises decreased by 1%. According to seasonally and working-day adjusted
data, however, turnover increased by 0.5% compared to the previous month. In
the eight months of 2018 (January–August), the turnover of retail trade
enterprises increased by 0.5% compared to the corresponding period of the
previous year.
