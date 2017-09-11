Analytics, Construction, Latvia, Statistics
In Latvia construction costs reduced by 0.2%
In August
the average level of construction costs was mostly affected by price decrease
of road construction materials (asphalt concrete and dolomite breakstone had
major impact).
Compared
to August 2017, construction costs rose by 4.5%. Labour remuneration of workers
increased by 8.9%, prices of building materials – by 3.6%, but maintenance and
operational costs of machinery and equipment – by 3.1%.
In 2018,
the data on prices of construction resources are provided by approximately 190
construction enterprises and more than 40 trade enterprises. When calculating
the Construction Cost Index, the prices of building materials submitted by
enterprises for the calculation of producer price indices in industry and
import price index are also used.
The sample
includes construction enterprises with the highest value of own account
construction works in 2017. The share of enterprises with the value of own
account construction work exceeding EUR 1 mln per year accounted
for 80%, in 33% of which the value of own account construction work exceeded
EUR 5 mln per year. The criterion for the sample of trade
enterprises is their turnover and specialisation.
