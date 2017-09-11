Analytics, Inflation, Lithuania, Statistics

Lithuania's consumer prices rise 1.3% in September 2018

Nadiežda Alejeva, Head of Price Statistics Division, Statistics Lithuania , 27.09.2018.Print version
Statistics Lithuania informs that based on non-final data (in September 2018, against September 2017) annual inflation provisional estimate calculated based on the EU-harmonized consumer price index (HICP) stands at 2.4%.



In September 2018, against August, provisional change in consumer prices calculated based on the HICP stands at 1.3%.




Lithuania last month posted a 0.4% negative EU-harmonized monthly inflation rate and a 1.8% 12-month inflation rate.

 




