Construction input prices remained almost unchanged in Lithuania

Statistics Lithuania informs that in August 2018, against July, construction input prices remained almost unchanged. The greatest influence on the overall price change was made by a 0.2 per cent increase in wages and salaries and by a 0.1 per cent decrease in prices of construction materials and products. An increase in average gross hourly earnings was determined by increased lump sum premiums, bonuses and benefits.

As regards construction materials and products, the largest decrease in prices was observed for pipes – 0.7%, while insulation materials and wood products went up in price by 0.3% each.





As for buildings and structures, the largest increase over month was observed for construction of residential buildings – 0.2%. Renovation of buildings went up in price by 0.3%.













Table 1. Influence on the overall monthly price change (August 2018, against July 2018) by main construction input component group

Construction input component groups Price growth, drop (–), % Influence, percentage points Wages and salaries 0.2 +0.047 Operation of machines and mechanisms 0.3 +0.022 Overheads 0.3 +0.014 Materials and products –0.1 –0.060

Over the year (August 2018, against August 2017), construction input prices increased by 2.4%. This was determined by a 6.5% increase in wages and salaries, 0.9% – prices of construction materials and products, 0.5% – hourly labour costs on operation of construction machines and mechanisms.





As for buildings and structures, the largest increase in prices over a year was observed for the construction of residential buildings – 3 per cent. Renovation of buildings went up in price by 3.4%.













Table 2. Changes in construction input prices by type of structure, August 2018

(%)

Types of structures according to CC1 Relative share (weight) of the construction work carried out by type of structure in the total value of new construction Price growth, drop (−) August 2018, against July 2018 2017 December August All structures 100.0 0.0 1.6 2.4 Residential buildings 16.8 0.2 2.0 3.0 One flat houses 13.1 0.2 2.0 3.0 Blocks of flats 3.7 0.1 2.0 2.9 Non-residential buildings 38.2 0.1 1.6 2.5 Administrative 7.7 0.2 2.0 2.9 Industrial 20.3 0.1 1.4 2.4 Trade 10.2 0.2 1.5 2.5 Civil engineering units 45.0 –0.1 1.4 2.0 Utility infrastructure (except for wastewater pipelines) 26.9 –0.3 1.0 1.5 Wastewater pipelines 4.5 0.3 2.7 3.6 Roads and streets 13.6 0.1 1.8 2.4 Renovation of buildings x 0.3 2.4 3.4

x – the indicator is not calculated in such expression

Table 3. Changes in prices for the main construction input component groups, August 2018

( %)

Construction input component groups Relative share (weight) of construction input component groups in the total value of construction Price growth, drop (−), August 2018, against July 2018 2017 December August Total construction costs 100.0 0.0 1.6 2.4 Materials and products 60.9 –0.1 0.5 0.9 Operation of machines and mechanisms 6.5 0.3 0.6 0.5 Wages and salaries and overheads 32.6 0.2 3.6 5.6 Wages and salaries 28.0 0.2 4.2 6.5 Overheads 4.6 0.3 0.3 0.2

1 Classification of types of Construction – CC



The influence on the overall change in construction input prices is determined not only by change in the construction input component price but also by the relative share (weight) of that component in the total value of construction.