Analytics, Construction, Lithuania, Statistics

International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics Thursday, 27.09.2018, 13:02

Construction input prices remained almost unchanged in Lithuania

Nijolė Grigaravičienė, Chief Specialist, Price Statistics Division, Statistics Lithuania , 27.09.2018.Print version
Statistics Lithuania informs that in August 2018, against July, construction input prices remained almost unchanged. The greatest influence on the overall price change was made by a 0.2 per cent increase in wages and salaries and by a 0.1 per cent decrease in prices of construction materials and products. An increase in average gross hourly earnings was determined by increased lump sum premiums, bonuses and benefits.

As regards construction materials and products, the largest decrease in prices was observed for pipes – 0.7%, while insulation materials and wood products went up in price by 0.3% each.


As for buildings and structures, the largest increase over month was observed for construction of residential buildings – 0.2%. Renovation of buildings went up in price by 0.3%.




Table 1. Influence on the overall monthly price change (August 2018, against July 2018) by main construction input component group

Construction input component groups

Price growth, drop (–), %

Influence, percentage points

Wages and salaries

0.2

+0.047

Operation of machines and mechanisms

0.3

+0.022

Overheads

0.3

+0.014

Materials and products

–0.1

–0.060

 

Over the year (August 2018, against August 2017), construction input prices increased by 2.4%. This was determined by a 6.5% increase in wages and salaries, 0.9% – prices of construction materials and products, 0.5% – hourly labour costs on operation of construction machines and mechanisms.


As for buildings and structures, the largest increase in prices over a year was observed for the construction of residential buildings – 3 per cent. Renovation of buildings went up in price by 3.4%.




Table 2. Changes in construction input prices by type of structure, August 2018
(%)

Types of structures according to CC1

Relative share (weight) of the construction work carried out by type of structure in the total value of new construction

Price growth, drop (−) August 2018, against

July 2018

2017

December

August

All structures

100.0

0.0

1.6

2.4

Residential buildings

16.8

0.2

2.0

3.0

One flat houses

13.1

0.2

2.0

3.0

Blocks of flats

3.7

0.1

2.0

2.9

Non-residential buildings

38.2

0.1

1.6

2.5

Administrative

7.7

0.2

2.0

2.9

Industrial

20.3

0.1

1.4

2.4

Trade

10.2

0.2

1.5

2.5

Civil engineering units

45.0

–0.1

1.4

2.0

Utility infrastructure (except for wastewater pipelines)

26.9

–0.3

1.0

1.5

Wastewater pipelines

4.5

0.3

2.7

3.6

Roads and streets

13.6

0.1

1.8

2.4

Renovation of buildings

x

0.3

2.4

3.4

x – the indicator is not calculated in such expression

 

Table 3. Changes in prices for the main construction input component groups, August 2018
(%)

Construction input component groups

Relative share (weight) of construction input component groups in the total value of construction

Price growth, drop (−), August 2018, against

July 2018

2017

December

August

Total construction costs

100.0

0.0

1.6

2.4

Materials and products

60.9

–0.1

0.5

0.9

Operation of machines and mechanisms

6.5

0.3

0.6

0.5

Wages and salaries and overheads

32.6

0.2

3.6

5.6

Wages and salaries

28.0

0.2

4.2

6.5

Overheads

4.6

0.3

0.3

0.2

______________________________
1 Classification of types of Construction – CC


The influence on the overall change in construction input prices is determined not only by change in the construction input component price but also by the relative share (weight) of that component in the total value of construction.

 

 




Other articles:

Back Up

Русский
Search site


 