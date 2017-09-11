Analytics, Construction, Lithuania, Statistics
Construction input prices remained almost unchanged in Lithuania
As regards
construction materials and products, the largest decrease in prices was
observed for pipes – 0.7%, while insulation materials and wood products
went up in price by 0.3% each.
As for buildings and structures, the largest increase over month was observed for construction of residential buildings – 0.2%. Renovation of buildings went up in price by 0.3%.
Table 1.
Influence on the overall monthly price change (August 2018, against July 2018)
by main construction input component group
|
Construction input component groups
|
Price growth, drop (–), %
|
Influence, percentage points
|
Wages and salaries
|
0.2
|
+0.047
|
Operation
of machines and mechanisms
|
0.3
|
+0.022
|
Overheads
|
0.3
|
+0.014
|
Materials and products
|
–0.1
|
–0.060
Over the year (August 2018, against August 2017), construction input prices increased by 2.4%. This was determined by a 6.5% increase in wages and salaries, 0.9% – prices of construction materials and products, 0.5% – hourly labour costs on operation of construction machines and mechanisms.
As for buildings and structures, the largest increase in prices over a year was observed for the construction of residential buildings – 3 per cent. Renovation of buildings went up in price by 3.4%.
Table 2.
Changes in construction input prices by type of structure, August 2018
(%)
|
Types of
structures according to CC1
|
Relative
share (weight) of the construction work carried out by type of structure in
the total value of new construction
|
Price
growth, drop (−) August 2018, against
|
July 2018
|
2017
|
December
|
August
|
All structures
|
100.0
|
0.0
|
1.6
|
2.4
|
Residential buildings
|
16.8
|
0.2
|
2.0
|
3.0
|
One flat houses
|
13.1
|
0.2
|
2.0
|
3.0
|
Blocks of flats
|
3.7
|
0.1
|
2.0
|
2.9
|
Non-residential buildings
|
38.2
|
0.1
|
1.6
|
2.5
|
Administrative
|
7.7
|
0.2
|
2.0
|
2.9
|
Industrial
|
20.3
|
0.1
|
1.4
|
2.4
|
Trade
|
10.2
|
0.2
|
1.5
|
2.5
|
Civil engineering units
|
45.0
|
–0.1
|
1.4
|
2.0
|
Utility
infrastructure (except for wastewater pipelines)
|
26.9
|
–0.3
|
1.0
|
1.5
|
Wastewater pipelines
|
4.5
|
0.3
|
2.7
|
3.6
|
Roads and streets
|
13.6
|
0.1
|
1.8
|
2.4
|
Renovation of buildings
|
x
|
0.3
|
2.4
|
3.4
x –
the indicator is not calculated in such expression
Table 3.
Changes in prices for the main construction input component groups, August 2018
(
|
Construction input component groups
|
Relative
share (weight) of construction input component groups in the total value of
construction
|
Price
growth, drop (−), August 2018, against
|
July 2018
|
2017
|
December
|
August
|
Total construction costs
|
100.0
|
0.0
|
1.6
|
2.4
|
Materials and products
|
60.9
|
–0.1
|
0.5
|
0.9
|
Operation
of machines and mechanisms
|
6.5
|
0.3
|
0.6
|
0.5
|
Wages and
salaries and overheads
|
32.6
|
0.2
|
3.6
|
5.6
|
Wages and salaries
|
28.0
|
0.2
|
4.2
|
6.5
|
Overheads
|
4.6
|
0.3
|
0.3
|
0.2
______________________________
1 Classification of types of Construction – CC
The influence on the overall change in construction input prices is determined not only by change in the construction input component price but also by the relative share (weight) of that component in the total value of construction.
