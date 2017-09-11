1 in 3 Estonian babies born with illness

Approximately a third of babies born in Estonia last year were diagnosed with an illness at the maternity hospital, according to the statistics published by the Estonian National Institute for Health Development (TAI) on Wednesday shows LETA/BNS.

Similarily to previous years, the largest number of diagnosed health problems fell into the category of 'other newborn illnesses,' followed by conditions due to short-term pregnancy or low birth weight, congenital anomalies, deformities and chromosome abnormalities.





As to causes of death, the register lists 45 stillbirths in 2017, with intrauterine hypoxia -- oxygen deficiency -- being the main reason. Compared to ten years ago, however, the number of stillbirths has decreased by a third in recent years.





Based on the medical birth registry, 13,630 live births occurred in Estonia in 2017. In total 3,843 babies were born with an illness, which roughly equals a third of the newborn children. The number of newborns with illnesses dropped by one percent compared to 2016; however, the number of live births also decreased by 2.7%.





The number of newborn babies with illnesses per 1,000 live births as well as the number of illnesses they are diagnosed with is growing year by year. In total 282 babies out of 1,000 were diagnosed with an illness in 2017 while the average number of illnesses per an ill newborn was two.