Estonia's industrial producer price index continued to rise in August

According to Statistics Estonia, in August 2018, the producer price index of industrial output changed by 1.0% compared to July and by 3.4% compared to August 2017.

In August, compared to the previous month, the producer price index was affected more than average by an increase in prices in the manufacture of electronic equipment, in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply and in the manufacture of beverages, but also by a decrease in prices in the manufacture of wearing apparel and metal products.





Compared to August 2017, the index was affected more than average by an increase in prices in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply and in the manufacture of wood and fuel oils, but also by a decrease in prices in the manufacture of electronic equipment.





Change in producer price index of industrial output by economic activity, August 2018 Economic activity according to EMTAK 2008 July 2018 – August 2018, % August 2017 – August 2018, % TOTAL 1.0 3.4 Manufacturing 1.0 1.3 Mining and quarrying -0.1 -2.6 Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply 1.8 32.6 Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities 0.0 0.5





In August 2018, the export price index changed by 1.4% compared to July and by 2.7% compared to August 2017.





In August, compared to the previous month, the prices of electronic equipment, wood products and electricity increased more than average, while the prices of peat products, rubber and plastic products and wearing apparel decreased.





In August 2018, the import price index changed by 0.1% compared to July and by 4.8% compared to August 2017.





In August, compared to the previous month, the prices of oil products, footwear and wearing apparel increased more than average, while the prices of agricultural products, building materials and food products decreased.