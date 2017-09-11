Analytics, Estonia, Industry, Statistics
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 21.09.2018, 12:23
Estonia's industrial producer price index continued to rise in August
In August,
compared to the previous month, the producer price index was affected more than
average by an increase in prices in the manufacture of electronic equipment, in
electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply and in the manufacture of
beverages, but also by a decrease in prices in the manufacture of wearing
apparel and metal products.
Compared to
August 2017, the index was affected more than average by an increase in prices
in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply and in the manufacture
of wood and fuel oils, but also by a decrease in prices in the manufacture of
electronic equipment.
|
Change
in producer price index of industrial output by economic activity, August
2018
|
Economic
activity according to EMTAK 2008
|
July 2018 – August 2018, %
|
August 2017 – August 2018, %
|
TOTAL
|
1.0
|
3.4
|
Manufacturing
|
1.0
|
1.3
|
Mining and quarrying
|
-0.1
|
-2.6
|
Electricity,
gas, steam and air conditioning supply
|
1.8
|
32.6
|
Water
supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
|
0.0
|
0.5
In August 2018,
the export price index changed by 1.4% compared to July and by 2.7% compared
to August 2017.
In August,
compared to the previous month, the prices of electronic equipment, wood
products and electricity increased more than average, while the prices of peat
products, rubber and plastic products and wearing apparel decreased.
In August 2018,
the import price index changed by 0.1% compared to July and by 4.8% compared
to August 2017.
In August,
compared to the previous month, the prices of oil products, footwear and
wearing apparel increased more than average, while the prices of agricultural
products, building materials and food products decreased.
- 21.09.2018 Индекс жилищных цен в Эстонии вырос на 7,4%
- 21.09.2018 Estonia's Q2 dwelling price index up 7.4% on year
- 21.09.2018 Компания Skinest Rail заключила договоры на сумму 20 млн. евро
- 21.09.2018 Папа Франциск накануне своего визита приветствует жителей стран Балтии
- 20.09.2018 Danske Bank грозит рекордный штраф в Дании на сумму 630 млн. долларов
- 20.09.2018 Требуется повысить резерв на случай кризиса – Госконтроль Литвы
- 20.09.2018 Президиум Балтийской ассамблеи в Юрмале обсуждает перевод часов
- 20.09.2018 Средняя семья в Вильнюсе в состоянии купить квартиру площадью 72,4 кв. м – Swedbank
- 20.09.2018 Danske may face 536 mln euros fine
- 20.09.2018 Lithuania's total goods traffic up 12.4% in H1 2018