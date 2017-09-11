Analytics, Estonia, Real Estate, Statistics
Estonia's Q2 dwelling price index up 7.4% on year
Compared to
the 2nd quarter of 2017, the prices of apartments increased by 8.7% and the
prices of houses by 4.1%. Compared to the 2nd quarter of the previous year, the
prices of apartments increased by 9.9% in Tallinn, by 6% in areas bordering
Tallinn with Tartu and Pärnu cities, and by 7.5% in the rest of Estonia.
Compared to
the previous quarter, the prices of apartments increased by 2%, but prices of
houses decreased by 1.2%. Compared to the 1st quarter, the prices of apartments
increased by 2.3% in Tallinn, by 0.3% in areas bordering Tallinn with Tartu and
Pärnu cities, and by 4.4% in the rest of Estonia.
The
Dwelling Price Index expresses the changes in square metre prices of
transactions made by households for the purchase of dwellings. The Dwelling
Price Indices have been compiled for apartments and houses (detached,
semi-detached and terraced houses).
In the 2nd quarter of 2018, the Owner-Occupied Housing Price Index
changed by -0.3% compared to the 1st quarter of 2018 and by 11.3% compared to
the 2nd quarter of 2017.
The
Owner-Occupied Housing Price Index expresses the changes in the prices of the
acquisition of dwellings new to the household sector and other goods and
services that households purchase in their role as owner-occupiers. The index
consists of four parts: the acquisition of dwellings, other services related to
the acquisition of dwellings, major repairs and maintenance, and insurance
connected with dwellings.
The
Owner-Occupied Housing Price Index is published on the base year 2010 = 100.
The time series starts from the 1st quarter of 2005; major repairs and
maintenance are included from the 1st quarter of 2007 and insurance connected
with dwellings is included from the 1st quarter of 2012.
The prices
of the 4th quarter of 2017 used as base prices have been calculated on the
basis of the administrative division as at 01.01.2018.
