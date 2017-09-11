Estonia's Q2 dwelling price index up 7.4% on year

According to Statistics Estonia, in the 2nd quarter of 2018, the Dwelling Price Index changed by 1.1% compared to the 1st quarter and by 7.4% compared to the 2nd quarter of 2017.

Compared to the 2nd quarter of 2017, the prices of apartments increased by 8.7% and the prices of houses by 4.1%. Compared to the 2nd quarter of the previous year, the prices of apartments increased by 9.9% in Tallinn, by 6% in areas bordering Tallinn with Tartu and Pärnu cities, and by 7.5% in the rest of Estonia.





Compared to the previous quarter, the prices of apartments increased by 2%, but prices of houses decreased by 1.2%. Compared to the 1st quarter, the prices of apartments increased by 2.3% in Tallinn, by 0.3% in areas bordering Tallinn with Tartu and Pärnu cities, and by 4.4% in the rest of Estonia.





The Dwelling Price Index expresses the changes in square metre prices of transactions made by households for the purchase of dwellings. The Dwelling Price Indices have been compiled for apartments and houses (detached, semi-detached and terraced houses).





In the 2nd quarter of 2018, the Owner-Occupied Housing Price Index changed by -0.3% compared to the 1st quarter of 2018 and by 11.3% compared to the 2nd quarter of 2017.





The Owner-Occupied Housing Price Index expresses the changes in the prices of the acquisition of dwellings new to the household sector and other goods and services that households purchase in their role as owner-occupiers. The index consists of four parts: the acquisition of dwellings, other services related to the acquisition of dwellings, major repairs and maintenance, and insurance connected with dwellings.





The Owner-Occupied Housing Price Index is published on the base year 2010 = 100. The time series starts from the 1st quarter of 2005; major repairs and maintenance are included from the 1st quarter of 2007 and insurance connected with dwellings is included from the 1st quarter of 2012.





The prices of the 4th quarter of 2017 used as base prices have been calculated on the basis of the administrative division as at 01.01.2018.