Wednesday, 19.09.2018
Eurostat: Production in construction up by 0.3% in euro area
In July 2018 compared with June 2018, seasonally adjusted production in the construction sector increased by 0.3% in the euro area (EA19) and by 0.4% in the EU28, according to first estimates from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union. In June 2018, production in construction grew by 0.7% in the euro area and by 1.0% in the EU28.
In July 2018 compared with July 2017, production in construction increased by 2.6% in the euro area and by 3.9% in the EU2.
