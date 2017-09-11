Analytics, EU – Baltic States, Industry, Statistics

International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics Wednesday, 19.09.2018, 15:58

Eurostat: Production in construction up by 0.3% in euro area

BC, Riga, 19.09.2018.Print version
In July 2018 compared with June 2018, seasonally adjusted production in the construction sector increased by 0.3% in the euro area (EA19) and by 0.4% in the EU28, according to first estimates from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union. In June 2018, production in construction grew by 0.7% in the euro area and by 1.0% in the EU28.

In July 2018 compared with July 2017, production in construction increased by 2.6% in the euro area and by 3.9% in the EU2.






Other articles:

Back Up

Русский
Search site


 