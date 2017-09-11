Analytics, Labour-market, Latvia, Statistics
Tuesday, 18.09.2018
In the 2nd quarter of 2018, hourly labour costs in Latvia grew by 9.5%
Rise in hourly labour costs recorded in all economic activities
Compared to the 2nd quarter of 2017, in the 2nd quarter of 2018 hourly labour costs increased in all economic activities. The sharpest growth was recorded in other service activities (activities of public, political and other organisations, repair of computers and personal and household goods, washing and (dry-)cleaning, hairdressing and other beauty treatment, funeral and related activities) (of 18.2%), human health and social work activities (17.1%), accommodation and food service activities (15.4%), mining and quarrying (14.3%), real estate activities (14.1 %), and construction (13.5%).
Hourly labour costs are influenced not only by the changes in wages, salaries and other labour costs, but also by the fluctuations in the number of employees and hours worked over the year.
In the sectors indicating sharper hourly labour cost rise, greater influence was exerted by the increase in regular wages and salaries, employers’ voluntary social security contributions (additional pension insurance contributions, health and life insurance contributions, etc.) and benefits paid. Changes in other service activities, real estate activities, as well as accommodation and food service activities were mainly affected by the decline in the number of hours worked.
The smallest increase in hourly labour costs was recorded in financial and insurance activities (of 2.2%).
Highest costs in financial and insurance activities, lowest in accommodation and food service activities
In the 2nd quarter of 2018, the highest hourly labour costs were registered in financial and insurance activities (EUR 18.09), information and communication (EUR 13.71), energy sector (EUR 12.98), public administration and defence (EUR 10.81), as well as mining and quarrying (EUR 9.75). In its turn, the lowest hourly labour costs were recorded in accommodation and food service activities (EUR 6.28), other service activities (EUR 6.77), arts, entertainment and recreation (EUR 7.16), real estate activities (EUR 7.51), administrative and support service activities (EUR 7.60), as well as education (EUR 7.75) and trade (EUR 7.80).
Hourly labour costs by main kind of economic activity
(seasonally non-adjusted data, EUR)
Hourly labour costs
of which wages and salaries
Q2 2017
Q2 2018
changes, %
Q2 2017
Q2 2018
changes, %
Total (B–S)
8.05
8.82
9.5
6.47
7.01
8.2
Mining and quarrying (B)
8.53
9.75
14.3
6.84
7.78
13.8
Manufacturing (C)
7.49
8.24
9.9
5.99
6.54
9.2
Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply (D)
11.89
12.98
9.1
9.16
9.46
3.3
Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities (E)
8.25
8.89
7.7
6.59
7.04
6.9
Construction (F)
7.34
8.33
13.5
5.97
6.69
12.1
Wholesale, retail sale;
repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles (G)
7.24
7.80
7.7
5.81
6.23
7.2
Transportation and storage (H)
8.21
8.89
8.3
6.54
7.01
7.3
Accommodation and food service activities (I)
5.44
6.28
15.4
4.38
5.03
14.7
Information and communication (J)
12.44
13.71
10.2
10.04
10.91
8.7
Financial and insurance activities (K)
17.70
18.09
2.2
14.04
13.88
-1.1
Real estate activities (L)
6.59
7.51
14.1
5.35
6.00
12.1
Professional, scientific and technical activities (M)
8.76
9.46
7.9
7.33
7.69
5.0
Administrative and support service activities (N)
6.80
7.60
11.7
5.55
6.10
9.9
Public administration and defence; compulsory social security (O)
10.12
10.81
6.8
8.04
8.55
6.3
Education (P)
7.26
7.75
6.7
5.86
6.20
5.8
Human health and social work activities (Q)
7.18
8.41
17.1
5.78
6.70
15.9
Arts, entertainment and recreation (R)
6.75
7.16
6.0
5.48
5.77
5.3
Other service activities (S)
5.72
6.77
18.2
4.79
5.51
15.1
