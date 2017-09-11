Analytics, EU – Baltic States, Inflation, Statistics
Annual inflation down to 2.0% in the euro area; down to 2.1% in the EU – Eurostat
Lenka Valenta, Eurostat, 17.09.2018.
The euro area annual inflation rate was 2.0% in August 2018, down from 2.1% in July 2018. A year earlier, the rate was 1.5%. European Union annual inflation was 2.1% in August 2018, down from 2.2% in July. A year earlier, the rate was 1.7%. These figures are published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.
The lowest annual rates were registered in Denmark (0.8%), Ireland and
Greece (both 0.9%). The highest annual rates were recorded in Romania (4.7%),
Bulgaria (3.7%), Estonia (3.5%) and Hungary (3.4%). Compared with July 2018,
annual inflation fell in twelve Member States, remained stable in five and rose
in ten.
In August 2018, the highest contribution to the annual euro area
inflation rate came from energy (+0.87 percentage points, pp), followed by
services (+0.59 pp), food, alcohol & tobacco (+0.48 pp) and non-energy
industrial goods (+0.09 pp).
