Monday, 17.09.2018, 14:25
Euro area job vacancy rate at 2.1%; EU28 rate at 2.2% - Eurostat
In the EU28, the job vacancy rate was 2.2% in the second quarter of 2018,
stable compared with the previous quarter and up from 2.0% in the second
quarter of 2017.
In the euro area, the job vacancy rate in the second quarter of 2018 was
1.9% in industry and construction, and 2.4% in services. In the EU28, the rate
was 2.1% in industry and construction, and 2.5% in services.
Among the Member States for which comparable data are available (see
country notes), the highest job vacancy rates in the second quarter of 2018
were recorded in the Czech Republic (5.4%), Belgium (3.5%), the Netherlands
(3.1%) and Germany (2.9%). In contrast, the lowest rates were observed in
Greece (0.7%), Bulgaria Spain and Portugal (all 0.9%).
Compared with the same quarter of the previous year, the job vacancy rate
in the second quarter of 2018 rose in twenty Member States, remained stable in
Denmark, Ireland, Greece, Lithuania, Malta, Portugal and Romania, but fell in
Estonia (-0.3 percentage points – pp). The largest increases were registered in
the Czech Republic (+1.8 pp), Latvia (+0.8 pp), Cyprus (+0.6 pp), Hungary, the
Netherlands and Finland (all +0.5 pp).
