Euro area job vacancy rate at 2.1%; EU28 rate at 2.2% - Eurostat

The job vacancy rate in the euro area (EA19) was 2.1% in the second quarter of 2018, stable compared with the previous quarter and up from 1.9% in the second quarter of 2017, according to figures published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

In the EU28, the job vacancy rate was 2.2% in the second quarter of 2018, stable compared with the previous quarter and up from 2.0% in the second quarter of 2017.













In the euro area, the job vacancy rate in the second quarter of 2018 was 1.9% in industry and construction, and 2.4% in services. In the EU28, the rate was 2.1% in industry and construction, and 2.5% in services.





Among the Member States for which comparable data are available (see country notes), the highest job vacancy rates in the second quarter of 2018 were recorded in the Czech Republic (5.4%), Belgium (3.5%), the Netherlands (3.1%) and Germany (2.9%). In contrast, the lowest rates were observed in Greece (0.7%), Bulgaria Spain and Portugal (all 0.9%).













Compared with the same quarter of the previous year, the job vacancy rate in the second quarter of 2018 rose in twenty Member States, remained stable in Denmark, Ireland, Greece, Lithuania, Malta, Portugal and Romania, but fell in Estonia (-0.3 percentage points – pp). The largest increases were registered in the Czech Republic (+1.8 pp), Latvia (+0.8 pp), Cyprus (+0.6 pp), Hungary, the Netherlands and Finland (all +0.5 pp).







