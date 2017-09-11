Industrial production down by 0.8% in euro area

Analytics, EU – Baltic States, Industry, Statistics
In July 2018 compared with June 2018, seasonally adjusted industrial production fell by 0.8% in the euro area (EA19) and by 0.7% in the EU28, according to estimates from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union. In June 2018, industrial production fell by 0.8% in the euro area and by 0.5% in the EU28.
In July 2018 compared with July 2017, industrial production decreased by 0.1% in the euro area and increased by 0.8% in the EU28.
Monthly comparison by main industrial grouping and by Member State
The decrease of 0.8% in industrial production in the euro area in July 2018, compared with June 2018, is due to production of durable consumer goods falling by 1.9%, non-durable consumer goods by 1.3% and intermediate goods by 0.8%, while production of capital goods rose by 0.8% and energy by 0.7%.
In the EU28, the decrease of 0.7% is due to production of non-durable consumer goods falling by 1.3%, durable consumer goods by 1.0% and intermediate goods by 0.6%, while production of energy rose by 0.7% and capital goods by 0.6%. Among Member States for which data are available, the largest decreases in industrial production were registered in Malta (-6.3%), Croatia (-5.0%) and Sweden (-4.1%), and the highest increases in Denmark (+3.6%), Ireland (+2.8%) and Latvia (+1.8%).
Annual comparison by main industrial grouping and by Member State
The decrease of 0.1% in industrial production in the euro area in July 2018, compared with July 2017, is due to production of durable consumer goods falling by 2.3%, energy by 2.1%, non-durable consumer goods by 0.5% and intermediate goods by 0.1%, while production of capital goods rose by 1.4%.
In the EU28, the increase of 0.8% is due to production of capital goods rising by 2.1%, intermediate goods by 0.6%, non-durable consumer goods by 0.5% and durable consumer goods by 0.3%, while production of energy fell by 0.9%.
Among Member States for which data are available, the highest increases in industrial production were registered in Poland (+7.9%), the Czech Republic (+6.7%) and Slovenia (+5.9%). The largest decreases were observed in Malta (-6.4%), Ireland (-6.2%) and the Netherlands (-2.1%).
