Analytics, EU – Baltic States, GDP, Statistics
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 12.09.2018, 19:56
EU resource productivity up
In 2017, resource productivity in the European Union (EU) increased to 2.04 €/kg, which is 39% above its value of 1.47 €/kg in 2000 and 0.6% above the level in 2016.
The financial and economic crisis between 2008 and 2009 had a clear influence on the trajectory of the EU's resource productivity. After moderate growth in the pre-crisis era, resource productivity experienced a marked increase during the crisis due to pronounced falls in domestic material consumption. The crisis affected the material-intensive industries of manufacturing and construction more than the rest of the economy, for example the services industries.
Source data sets are: env_ac_rp, env_ac_mfa and nama_10_gdp
Resource productivity highest in the Netherlands and the United Kingdom
The level of resource productivity varies widely between the EU Member States. It depends on a country's natural resources, the diversity of its industrial activities, the role played by its services sector and its construction activities, the scale and patterns of its consumption and its various energy sources.
Across Member States in 2017, the highest resource productivity values (in terms of purchasing power standard per kilogram) were recorded in the Netherlands (3.96), the United Kingdom (3.56), Italy (3.38) and Spain (3.16). At the opposite end of the scale, four Member States registered resource productivity below 1.00 - Bulgaria (0.71), Romania (0.75), Estonia (0.78) and Latvia (0.88).
- 12.09.2018 В списке ведущих предприятий региона Центральной и Восточной Европы возросло количество компаний из стран Балтии
- 12.09.2018 Industrial production down by 0.8% in euro area
- 12.09.2018 Латвийские школьники завоевали 4 медали на Всемирной олимпиаде по информатике
- 12.09.2018 European Commission proposes scrapping daylight saving in EU
- 12.09.2018 Steadily growing European economy to keep fueling Latvia's export growth - Finance Ministry
- 12.09.2018 PropTech – новые технологии, позволяющие рынку недвижимости идти в ногу со временем
- 12.09.2018 Гармонизированный индекс потребительских цен в Эстонии в августе за год вырос на 3,5%
- 12.09.2018 Еврокомиссия предлагает отказаться от перевода часов со следующего года
- 12.09.2018 Ryanair Threatens to Cut German Jobs as Strike to Ground 150 Flights
- 12.09.2018 5G Ideation will showcase the opportunities of 5G technology for startups