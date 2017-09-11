Unemployment level in Latgale decreases to 14.4% by end-August

The registered unemployment level in Latgale province was 14.4% at the end of August, 2018, which is 0.3 percentage points less than at end-July, informs LETA referring to the State Employment Agency of Latvia.

The registered unemployment level in Latgale is still the highest in Latvia. On the other hand, Riga Region has the lowest unemployment rate – 4.2%, the same as in July of 2018.





Unemployment level in Zemgale province decreased 0.2 percentage points to 5.6% at the end of August, unemployment in Vidzeme decreased 0.1 percentage points to 6.3%, and unemployment in Kurzeme also decreased 0.1 percentage points, to 7%.





According to the State Employment Agency's data, the registered unemployment level in Riga was 4% at the end of August – 0.1 percentage points down from July.





Latvia's overall unemployment level at the end of August was 6.3%, which is 0.1 percentage points less than in July.