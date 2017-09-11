Analytics, Employment, Labour-market, Latvia, Markets and Companies, Statistics
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 11.09.2018, 17:50
Unemployment level in Latgale decreases to 14.4% by end-August
BC, Riga, 11.09.2018.Print version
The registered unemployment level in Latgale province was 14.4% at the end of August, 2018, which is 0.3 percentage points less than at end-July, informs LETA referring to the State Employment Agency of Latvia.
The registered unemployment level in Latgale is still the highest in
Latvia. On the other hand, Riga Region has the lowest unemployment rate – 4.2%,
the same as in July of 2018.
Unemployment level in Zemgale province decreased 0.2 percentage points to
5.6% at the end of August, unemployment in Vidzeme decreased 0.1 percentage
points to 6.3%, and unemployment in Kurzeme also decreased 0.1 percentage
points, to 7%.
According to the State Employment Agency's data, the registered
unemployment level in Riga was 4% at the end of August – 0.1 percentage points
down from July.
Latvia's overall unemployment level at the end of August was 6.3%, which
is 0.1 percentage points less than in July.
Other articles:
- 11.09.2018 По темпам роста трудовой занятости Эстония определила Латвию и Литву
- 11.09.2018 Teachers' minimum salary raised to EUR 710 in Latvia
- 11.09.2018 Latvian government approves purchase of four Black Hawk helicopters
- 11.09.2018 Кабинет министров Латвии поддержал покупку четырех вертолетов Black Hawk
- 11.09.2018 Prices of Soviet-time apartments in Riga climb 3.5% from beginning of year
- 11.09.2018 SEB Group's service center in Riga is planning to hire around 80 employees next year, informs LETA referring to the SEB Global Services Center in Riga representative.
- 11.09.2018 Meridian Trade Bank опасается за будущее
- 11.09.2018 Publishing of KGB files to begin this year
- 11.09.2018 Latvia’s contributions to ESM grow by 44.24 mln euros in 2017
- 11.09.2018 Lithuania's producer prices rise 9.3% in August