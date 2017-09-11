Analytics, EU – Baltic States, Labour-market, Lithuania, Markets and Companies, Statistics
Tuesday, 11.09.2018, 17:50
Number of emigrants from Lithuania exceeds that of immigrants by 1,000 in August
The number of emigrants from Lithuania exceeded that of immigrants by more than 1,000 in August, marking the first time since April that the country has registered a negative migration balance, figures from Statistics Lithuania showed, informs LETA/BNS.
The migration balance in May, 2018, moved into positive territory for the
first time since Lithuania joined the European Unions in 2004 and remained
there in June and July.
Some 4,382 people left Lithuania in August, 2018, and 3,343 arrived in
the country, the statistics office said.
