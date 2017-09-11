Number of emigrants from Lithuania exceeds that of immigrants by 1,000 in August

The number of emigrants from Lithuania exceeded that of immigrants by more than 1,000 in August, marking the first time since April that the country has registered a negative migration balance, figures from Statistics Lithuania showed, informs LETA/BNS.

The migration balance in May, 2018, moved into positive territory for the first time since Lithuania joined the European Unions in 2004 and remained there in June and July.





Some 4,382 people left Lithuania in August, 2018, and 3,343 arrived in the country, the statistics office said.