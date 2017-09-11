Latvia still has sufficient labor resources – government agency

Latvia still has sufficient labor resources, and it is necessary to think how to help the unemployed return to the labor market, informs LETA referring to Evita Simsone, director of the State Employment Agency of Latvia.

She said that the registered unemployment rate has continued to drop in Latvia and now stands at 6.3% of the economically active population.





The average statistical unemployed person in Latvia is roughly 50 years old with secondary or secondary vocational education.





Simsone believes that for the time being there are no reasons to consider opening the labor market to guest workers from third countries because Latvia’s own labor resources are still sufficient. Instead, it would be necessary to think how to help the jobless, including older people and long-term unemployed, to return to the labor market, Simsone said.





She also stressed the importance of people’s confidence in their ability to learn new skills and adapt to new conditions.





Employers, meanwhile, should think more about the wages, the head of the State Employment Agency said.