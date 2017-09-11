The number of job vacancies increased in Estonia in the 2Q

According to Statistics Estonia, in the 2nd quarter of 2018, there were approximately 11,400 job vacancies in the enterprises, institutions and organisations of Estonia. Compared to the 1st quarter of 2018, the number of job vacancies increased by 8%. However, compared to the 2nd quarter of 2017, the number of job vacancies decreased by 5%. The number of job vacancies has exceeded 10,000 since the 1st quarter of 2017.

The total number of posts (vacant and occupied) was 602,200 in the 2nd quarter of 2018, increasing by 1% compared to the previous quarter. The economic activities of manufacturing (18%), wholesale and retail trade (15%) and education (10%) continued to have the largest shares in the total number of posts. Manufacturing and wholesale and retail trade are the biggest employers in Estonia – in the 2nd quarter of 2018, the number of job vacancies was highest in these activities (1,810 and 1,750 vacancies, respectively). Wholesale and retail trade were followed by education with 1,100 vacant posts.





The rate of job vacancies, i.e. the share of job vacancies in the total number of posts, was 1.9% in the 2nd quarter of 2018, which is 0.1 percentage points higher than in the 1st quarter of 2018 and 0.2 percentage points lower than in the 2nd quarter of 2017.





In the 2nd quarter, the rate of job vacancies was highest in financial and insurance activities (4.7%) and administrative and support services activities (3.0%). The rate of job vacancies was lowest in real estate activities (0.2%) and in mining and quarrying (0.4%).





Most of the vacant posts were available in Harju county (67%), including Tallinn (55%), followed by Tartu county (11%) and Ida-Viru and Pärnu counties (5% in each). The rate of job vacancies was highest in Lääne (3.2%) and Põlva (2.4%) counties and lowest in Hiiu county (0.5%).





In the 2nd quarter, 28% of the vacant posts were in the public sector. The rate of job vacancies was highest in enterprises owned by foreign private entities (2.6%) and in municipal institutions and enterprises (2.2%). The rate of job vacancies was 2.0% in state institutions and enterprises and 1.5% in enterprises owned by Estonian private entities.





The movement of labour is characterised by labour turnover (the total number of engaged and left employees), which amounted to approximately 113,500 in the 2nd quarter of 2018, denoting a 25% increase compared to the previous quarter and a 20% increase compared to the 2nd quarter of 2017. Compared to the 1st quarter of 2018, the largest increase in labour turnover occurred in mining and quarrying, and there was a decrease only in professional, scientific and technical activities. In the 2nd quarter of 2018, both the number of employees hired and the number of employees who left their job were highest in wholesale and retail trade, manufacturing and construction.