Friday, 07.09.2018, 18:08
Lithuania's exports rise 8% in Jan-Jul y-o-y
Over the year (July 2018, against July 2017), exports
increased by 18.2%, imports – 8.3%. The increase in exports was
influenced by an increase in exports of petroleum products (44.2%) (amount in
tonnes decreased by 2.6%), tobacco and manufactured tobacco substitutes (72.3%),
plastics and articles thereof (17.4%). The increase in imports was determined
by an increase in imports of crude petroleum (22.8 %) (amount in tonnes
decreased by 22.9%), ground vehicles (25%). Mineral products excluded, exports
increased by 14.2%, imports – 5.5%. Exports of goods of Lithuanian origin
increased by 26.1%, mineral products excluded – 19.4%.
In January–July 2018, against the same period of 2017,
exports and imports increased by 8% and 8.4% respectively. The
increase in exports was determined by an increase in exports of petroleum
products (4.5%) (amount in tonnes decreased by 11.9%), miscellaneous chemical
products (56.1%), tobacco and manufactured tobacco substitutes (37.2%). The
increase in imports was determined by an increase in imports of crude petroleum
(33%) (amount in tonnes decreased by 1.7%), ground vehicles (17.4%), iron and
steel (24.3%). Mineral products excluded, exports increased by 8.3%, imports –
5.6%. Exports of goods of Lithuanian origin increased by 10.8%, mineral products
excluded – 10.4%.
In January–July 2018, the most important Lithuania’s
partners in exports were Russia (13.8%), Latvia (9.8%), Poland (8.2%) and
Germany (7.4%), while in imports – Russia (13.5%), Germany (12.3%), Poland
(11.4%) and Latvia (6.8%). Most of the goods of Lithuanian origin were exported
to Germany (9.2%), Poland (9.2%), the United States (8.4%), Latvia (7.3%) and
Sweden (7%).
In January–July 2018, the largest share in Lithuania’s
exports and imports fell within mineral products (14.2% and 20.6%
respectively), machinery and mechanical appliances, electrical equipment (15.3%
and 17.3% respectively) and products of the chemical and allied industries
(10.8% and 11.7% respectively). As for the goods of Lithuanian origin, the
largest share in exports fell within petroleum products (19.7%), miscellaneous
manufactured articles (11.4%), prepared foodstuffs, beverages, spirits and
tobacco (9.3%), products of the chemical and allied industries (8.1%).
Table 1. Foreign trade balance
EUR million
Exports
Imports
Balance
January–July 2017
14 665.1
16 120.5
–1 455.4
I quarter
6 129.7
6 691.6
–561.9
II quarter
6 506.2
7 101.0
–594.8
July
2 029.2
2 327.9
–298.7
III quarter
6 571.9
7 152.8
–580.9
IV quarter
7 202.7
7 570.8
–368.1
2017
26 410.5
28 516.2
–2 105.7
January–July 2018
15 837.9
17 471.9
–1 633.9
January
2 110.0
2 373.4
–263.4
February
2 061.4
2 298.7
–237.3
March
2 389.6
2 614.9
–225.3
I quarter
6 561.0
7 287.0
–726.0
April
2 075.4
2 346.9
–271.5
May1
2 333.0
2 702.8
–369.8
June1
2 469.3
2 615.0
–145.7
II quarter1
6 877.7
7 664.7
–787.0
July
2 399.2
2 520.2
–120.9
__________________________
1 Revised data
Fig. 1. Exports and imports in January–July 2013–2018
Table 2. Structure of and changes in foreign trade by BEC in January–July 2018
BEC
Exports
Imports
Value, EUR million
Share, %
Change, against the respective period of 2017, %
Value, EUR million
Share, %
Change, against the respective period of 2017, %
Total
15 837.9
100.0
8.0
17 471.9
100.0
8.4
Capital goods
2 024.0
12.8
5.6
2 896.5
16.6
5.8
Intermediate goods
8 156.7
51.5
9.6
9 963.3
57.0
12.5
Consumption goods
4 618.7
29.2
4.7
3 910.1
22.4
–0.4
Motor spirit
752.9
4.8
13.2
53.2
0.3
92.9
Passenger motor cars
192.7
1.2
14.9
636.0
3.6
16.9
Other
92.9
0.6
39.6
12.8
0.1
–50.5
Table 3. Structure of and changes in trade with key foreign partners2 in January–July 2018
Exports
Imports
Value, EUR million
Share, %
Share of goods of Lithuanian origin, %
Change, against the respective period of 2017, %
Value, EUR million
Share, %
Change, against the respective period of 2017, %
|Total
15 837.9
100.0
60.7
8.0
|Total
17 471.9
100.0
8.4
EU28
9 376.9
59.2
69.4
7.8
EU28
12 033.4
68.9
5.1
Euro area
5 863.9
37.0
65.6
8.4
Euro area
8 032.9
46.0
3.9
Russia
2 181.4
13.8
7.7
5.3
Russia
2 350.1
13.5
16.5
Latvia
1 545.5
9.8
45.5
4.6
Germany
2 153.3
12.3
6.9
Poland
1 299.0
8.2
67.8
3.6
Poland
1 985.7
11.4
14.4
Germany
1 173.2
7.4
75.6
8.6
Latvia
1 193.8
6.8
4.1
United States
857.7
5.4
93.7
9.4
Italy
908.3
5.2
12.1
Estonia
783.4
4.9
50.6
8.6
Netherlands
841.0
4.8
–2.5
Sweden
754.4
4.8
88.9
3.3
Kazakhstan
704.2
4.0
53.8
United Kingdom
618.5
3.9
83.6
12.4
Sweden
671.1
3.8
6.8
Belarus
608.2
3.8
13.2
5.2
France
588.8
3.4
–2.5
Netherlands
535.0
3.4
81.0
2.3
Belgium
561.2
3.2
3.1
Norway
444.5
2.8
89.1
3.1
Estonia
534.8
3.1
3.6
Ukraine
440.8
2.8
72.0
19.5
United Kingdom
483.8
2.8
–7.1
France
413.3
2.6
78.3
16.7
China
481.3
2.8
–0.2
Denmark
403.4
2.5
83.0
6.2
Finland
431.0
2.5
–1.2
Italy
358.3
2.3
80.2
3.6
Belarus
428.1
2.5
12.3
Other countries
3 421.3
21.6
70.4
13.5
Other
3 155.4
17.9
6.6
__________________________
2 Partner country: in case of exports – country of destination; in case of imports in trade with the EU countries – country of consignment, in trade with the non-EU countries – country of origin of the good.
Table 4. Commodity structure of and changes in exports in January–July 2018
CN sections, chapters
Value, EUR million
Share, %
Share of goods of Lithuanian origin, %
Change, against the respective period of 2017, %
Total
15 837.9
100.0
60.7
8.0
XVI
Machinery and mechanical appliances; electrical equipment; parts thereof; sound recorders and reproducers, television image and sound recorders and reproducers, and parts and accessories of such articles
2 427.4
15.3
27.9
4.6
84
Machinery and mechanical appliances; parts thereof
1 348.1
8.5
17.2
4.7
V
Mineral products
2 247.4
14.2
89.5
6.0
27
Mineral fuels, mineral oils and products of their distillation; bituminous substances; mineral waxes
2 223.5
14.0
90.0
5.9
2710
Petroleum products
1 986.8
12.5
95.2
4.5
VI
Products of the chemical or allied industries
1 715.8
10.8
45.1
14.7
30
Pharmaceutical products
431.6
2.7
7.4
10.0
XX
Miscellaneous manufactured articles
1 305.0
8.2
83.8
10.3
94
Furniture and related articles, lamps and lighting fittings, prefabricated buildings
1 199.8
7.6
88.6
9.6
IV
Prepared foodstuffs; beverages, spirits and vinegar; tobacco and manufactured tobacco substitutes
1 230.9
7.8
72.7
12.5
24
Tobacco and manufactured tobacco substitutes
408.6
2.6
98.2
37.2
VII
Plastics and articles thereof; rubber and articles thereof
1 068.3
6.7
72.4
8.5
39
Plastics and articles thereof
1 000.0
6.3
76.3
9.2
XV
Base metals and articles of base metal
997.5
6.3
55.2
17.1
73
Articles of iron or steel
392.4
2.5
63.8
9.3
Other
4 845.6
30.7
58.5
5.0
Table 5. Commodity structure of and changes in exports of goods of Lithuanian origin in January–July 2018
CN sections, chapters
Value, EUR million
Share, %
Change, against the respective period of 2017, %
Total
9 609.8
100.0
10.8
V
Mineral products
2 011.3
20.9
12.3
27
Mineral fuels, mineral oils and products of their distillation; bituminous substances; mineral waxes
2 002.1
20.8
12.8
2710
Petroleum products
1 891.0
19.7
13.0
XX
Miscellaneous manufactured articles
1 093.9
11.4
8.0
94
Furniture and related articles, lamps and lighting fittings, prefabricated buildings
1 063.3
11.1
8.2
IV
Prepared foodstuffs; beverages, spirits and vinegar; tobacco and manufactured tobacco substitutes
895.3
9.3
14.2
24
Tobacco and manufactured tobacco substitutes
401.1
4.2
38.5
VI
Products of the chemical or allied industries
773.6
8.1
23.3
31
Fertilisers
358.3
3.7
–0.9
VII
Plastics and articles thereof; rubber and articles thereof
772.9
8.0
13.5
39
Plastics and articles thereof
763.3
7.9
13.4
XVI
Machinery and mechanical appliances; electrical equipment; parts thereof; sound recorders and reproducers, television image and sound recorders and reproducers, and parts and accessories of such articles
678.1
7.1
12.7
85
Electrical machinery and equipment and parts thereof; sound recorders and reproducers
446.5
4.6
16.7
I
Live animals; animal products
658.9
6.9
–2.1
04
Dairy produce; birds’ eggs; natural honey; edible products of animal origin, not elsewhere specified or included
288.3
3.0
–1.2
Other
2 725.8
28.3
9.0
Table 6. Commodity structure of and changes in imports in January–July 2018
CN sections, chapters
Value, EUR million
Share, %
Change, against the respective period of 2017, %
Total
17 471.9
100.0
8.4
V
Mineral products
3 607.3
20.6
20.6
27
Mineral fuels, mineral oils and products of their distillation; bituminous substances; mineral waxes
3 456.2
19.8
21.3
2709
Crude petroleum
2 419.0
13.8
33.0
XVI
Machinery and mechanical appliances; electrical equipment; parts thereof; sound recorders and reproducers, television image and sound recorders and reproducers, and parts and accessories of such articles
3 021.8
17.3
1.9
84
Machinery and mechanical appliances; parts thereof
1 782.9
10.2
4.8
VI
Products of the chemical or allied industries
2 050.7
11.7
5.5
30
Pharmaceutical products
598.3
3.4
–0.1
XVII
Vehicles, aircraft, vessels and associated transport equipment
1 789.2
10.2
16.6
87
Vehicles other than railway or tramway rolling stock, and parts and accessories thereof
1 748.9
10.0
17.4
XV
Base metals and articles of base metal
1 192.0
6.8
13.9
72
Iron and steel
424.9
2.4
24.3
VII
Plastics and articles thereof; rubber and articles thereof
937.9
5.4
3.0
39
Plastics and articles thereof
793.2
4.5
3.4
IV
Prepared foodstuffs; beverages, spirits and vinegar; tobacco and manufactured tobacco substitutes
874.7
5.0
4.7
22
Beverages, spirits and vinegar
238.3
1.4
7.8
Other
3 998.3
23.0
2.7
Fig. 2. Exports and imports dynamics, 2013–2018
Table 7. Volume of and changes in imports and exports
Period
Exports
Exports of goods of Lithuanian origin
Imports
Balance
value, EUR million
change, against the previous month, %
value, EUR million
change, against the previous month, %
Share in total exports, %
value, EUR million
change, against the previous month, %
2017-07
2 029.2
−10.4
1 162.4
−13.3
57.3
2 327.9
0.0
−298.7
2017-08
2 238.9
10.3
1 324.3
13.9
59.2
2 407.7
3.4
−168.9
2017-09
2 303.8
2.9
1 429.2
7.9
62.0
2 417.2
0.4
−113.3
2017-10
2 357.5
2.3
1 387.8
−2.9
58.9
2 505.6
3.7
−148.0
2017-11
2 488.7
5.6
1 489.2
7.3
59.8
2 648.3
5.7
−159.5
2017-12
2 356.4
−5.3
1 390.7
−6.6
59.0
2 416.9
-8.7
−60.5
2018-01
2 110.0
−10.5
1 348.8
−3.0
63.9
2 373.4
−1.8
−263.4
2018-02
2 061.4
−2.3
1 239.4
−8.1
60.1
2 298.7
−3.1
−237.3
2018-03
2 389.6
15.9
1 420.6
14.6
59.4
2 614.9
13.8
−225.3
2018-04
2 075.4
−13.1
1 187.2
−16.4
57.2
2 346.9
–10.3
−271.5
2018-05
2 333.0
12.4
1 419.6
19.5
60.8
2 702.8
15.2
−369.8
2018-06
2 469.3
5.8
1 528.2
7.7
61.9
2 615.0
–3.2
−145.7
2018-07
2 399.2
−2.8
1 466.1
−4.1
61.1
2 520.2
–3.6
−120.9
Note. Due to rounding, the sum of lines or columns in some tables may disagree with the “Total”.
