Lithuania's exports rise 8% in Jan-Jul y-o-y

Irina Plačienė, Chief Specialist, Foreign Trade Statistics Division, 07.09.2018.Print version
Statistics Lithuania informs that, based on non-final data obtained from customs declarations, Intrastat reporting and VAT returns data, exports in July 2018 amounted to EUR 2.40 bn, imports – EUR 2.52 bn. Exports of goods of Lithuanian origin amounted to EUR 1.47 bn. The foreign trade deficit of Lithuania amounted to EUR 0.12 bn.

Over the year (July 2018, against July 2017), exports increased by 18.2%, imports – 8.3%. The increase in exports was influenced by an increase in exports of petroleum products (44.2%) (amount in tonnes decreased by 2.6%), tobacco and manufactured tobacco substitutes (72.3%), plastics and articles thereof (17.4%). The increase in imports was determined by an increase in imports of crude petroleum (22.8 %) (amount in tonnes decreased by 22.9%), ground vehicles (25%). Mineral products excluded, exports increased by 14.2%, imports – 5.5%. Exports of goods of Lithuanian origin increased by 26.1%, mineral products excluded – 19.4%.

 

In January–July 2018, against the same period of 2017, exports and imports increased by 8% and 8.4% respectively. The increase in exports was determined by an increase in exports of petroleum products (4.5%) (amount in tonnes decreased by 11.9%), miscellaneous chemical products (56.1%), tobacco and manufactured tobacco substitutes (37.2%). The increase in imports was determined by an increase in imports of crude petroleum (33%) (amount in tonnes decreased by 1.7%), ground vehicles (17.4%), iron and steel (24.3%). Mineral products excluded, exports increased by 8.3%, imports – 5.6%. Exports of goods of Lithuanian origin increased by 10.8%, mineral products excluded – 10.4%.

 

In January–July 2018, the most important Lithuania’s partners in exports were Russia (13.8%), Latvia (9.8%), Poland (8.2%) and Germany (7.4%), while in imports – Russia (13.5%), Germany (12.3%), Poland (11.4%) and Latvia (6.8%). Most of the goods of Lithuanian origin were exported to Germany (9.2%), Poland (9.2%), the United States (8.4%), Latvia (7.3%) and Sweden (7%).

 

In January–July 2018, the largest share in Lithuania’s exports and imports fell within mineral products (14.2% and 20.6% respectively), machinery and mechanical appliances, electrical equipment (15.3% and 17.3% respectively) and products of the chemical and allied industries (10.8% and 11.7% respectively). As for the goods of Lithuanian origin, the largest share in exports fell within petroleum products (19.7%), miscellaneous manufactured articles (11.4%), prepared foodstuffs, beverages, spirits and tobacco (9.3%), products of the chemical and allied industries (8.1%).


Table 1. Foreign trade balance
EUR million

 

Exports

Imports

Balance

January–July 2017

14 665.1

16 120.5

–1 455.4

I quarter

6 129.7

6 691.6

–561.9

II quarter

6 506.2

7 101.0

–594.8

July

2 029.2

2 327.9

–298.7

III quarter

6 571.9

7 152.8

–580.9

IV quarter

7 202.7

7 570.8

–368.1

2017 

26 410.5

28 516.2

–2 105.7

January–July 2018

15 837.9

17 471.9

–1 633.9

January

2 110.0

2 373.4

–263.4

February

2 061.4

2 298.7

–237.3

March

2 389.6

2 614.9

–225.3

I quarter

6 561.0

7 287.0

–726.0

April

2 075.4

2 346.9

–271.5

May1

2 333.0

2 702.8

–369.8

June1

2 469.3

2 615.0

–145.7

II quarter1

6 877.7

7 664.7

–787.0

July

2 399.2

2 520.2

–120.9

__________________________
1 Revised data

Fig. 1. Exports and imports in January–July 2013–2018

 

Table 2. Structure of and changes in foreign trade by BEC in January–July 2018

BEC

Exports

Imports

Value, EUR million

Share, %

Change, against the respective period of 2017, %

Value, EUR million

Share, %

Change, against the respective period of 2017, %

Total

15 837.9

100.0

8.0

17 471.9

100.0

8.4

Capital goods

2 024.0

12.8

5.6

2 896.5

16.6

5.8

Intermediate goods

8 156.7

51.5

9.6

9 963.3

57.0

12.5

Consumption goods

4 618.7

29.2

4.7

3 910.1

22.4

–0.4

Motor spirit

752.9

4.8

13.2

53.2

0.3

92.9

Passenger motor cars

192.7

1.2

14.9

636.0

3.6

16.9

Other

92.9

0.6

39.6

12.8

0.1

–50.5

 

Table 3. Structure of and changes in trade with key foreign partners2 in January–July 2018

 

Exports

 

Imports

Value, EUR million

Share, %

Share of goods of Lithuanian origin, %

Change, against the respective period of 2017, %

Value, EUR million

Share, %

Change, against the respective period of 2017, %

Total

15 837.9

100.0

60.7

8.0

Total

17 471.9

100.0

8.4

EU28

9 376.9

59.2

69.4

7.8

EU28

12 033.4

68.9

5.1

Euro area

5 863.9

37.0

65.6

8.4

Euro area

8 032.9

46.0

3.9

Russia

2 181.4

13.8

7.7

5.3

Russia

2 350.1

13.5

16.5

Latvia

1 545.5

9.8

45.5

4.6

Germany

2 153.3

12.3

6.9

Poland

1 299.0

8.2

67.8

3.6

Poland

1 985.7

11.4

14.4

Germany

1 173.2

7.4

75.6

8.6

Latvia

1 193.8

6.8

4.1

United States

857.7

5.4

93.7

9.4

Italy

908.3

5.2

12.1

Estonia

783.4

4.9

50.6

8.6

Netherlands

841.0

4.8

–2.5

Sweden

754.4

4.8

88.9

3.3

Kazakhstan

704.2

4.0

53.8

United Kingdom

618.5

3.9

83.6

12.4

Sweden

671.1

3.8

6.8

Belarus

608.2

3.8

13.2

5.2

France

588.8

3.4

–2.5

Netherlands

535.0

3.4

81.0

2.3

Belgium

561.2

3.2

3.1

Norway

444.5

2.8

89.1

3.1

Estonia

534.8

3.1

3.6

Ukraine

440.8

2.8

72.0

19.5

United Kingdom

483.8

2.8

–7.1

France

413.3

2.6

78.3

16.7

China

481.3

2.8

–0.2

Denmark

403.4

2.5

83.0

6.2

Finland

431.0

2.5

–1.2

Italy

358.3

2.3

80.2

3.6

Belarus

428.1

2.5

12.3

Other countries

3 421.3

21.6

70.4

13.5

Other

3 155.4

17.9

6.6

__________________________
2 Partner country: in case of exports – country of destination; in case of imports in trade with the EU countries – country of consignment, in trade with the non-EU countries – country of origin of the good.

Table 4. Commodity structure of and changes in exports in January–July 2018

CN sections, chapters

Value, EUR million

Share, %

Share of goods of Lithuanian origin, %

Change, against the respective period of 2017, %

 

Total

15 837.9

100.0

60.7

8.0

XVI

Machinery and mechanical appliances; electrical equipment; parts thereof; sound recorders and reproducers, television image and sound recorders and reproducers, and parts and accessories of such articles

2 427.4

15.3

27.9

4.6

84

Machinery and mechanical appliances; parts thereof

1 348.1

8.5

17.2

4.7

V

Mineral products

2 247.4

14.2

89.5

6.0

27

Mineral fuels, mineral oils and products of their distillation; bituminous substances; mineral waxes

2 223.5

14.0

90.0

5.9

2710

Petroleum products

1 986.8

12.5

95.2

4.5

VI

Products of the chemical or allied industries

1 715.8

10.8

45.1

14.7

30

Pharmaceutical products

431.6

2.7

7.4

10.0

XX

Miscellaneous manufactured articles

1 305.0

8.2

83.8

10.3

94

Furniture and related articles, lamps and lighting fittings, prefabricated buildings

1 199.8

7.6

88.6

9.6

IV

Prepared foodstuffs; beverages, spirits and vinegar; tobacco and manufactured tobacco substitutes

1 230.9

7.8

72.7

12.5

24

Tobacco and manufactured tobacco substitutes

408.6

2.6

98.2

37.2

VII

Plastics and articles thereof; rubber and articles thereof

1 068.3

6.7

72.4

8.5

39

Plastics and articles thereof

1 000.0

6.3

76.3

9.2

XV

Base metals and articles of base metal

997.5

6.3

55.2

17.1

73

Articles of iron or steel

392.4

2.5

63.8

9.3

 

Other

4 845.6

30.7

58.5

5.0

 

Table 5. Commodity structure of and changes in exports of goods of Lithuanian origin in January–July 2018

CN sections, chapters

Value, EUR million

Share, %

Change, against the respective period of 2017, %

 

Total

9 609.8

100.0

10.8

V

Mineral products

2 011.3

20.9

12.3

27

Mineral fuels, mineral oils and products of their distillation; bituminous substances; mineral waxes

2 002.1

20.8

12.8

2710

Petroleum products

1 891.0

19.7

13.0

XX

Miscellaneous manufactured articles

1 093.9

11.4

8.0

94

Furniture and related articles, lamps and lighting fittings, prefabricated buildings

1 063.3

11.1

8.2

IV

Prepared foodstuffs; beverages, spirits and vinegar; tobacco and manufactured tobacco substitutes

895.3

9.3

14.2

24

Tobacco and manufactured tobacco substitutes

401.1

4.2

38.5

VI

Products of the chemical or allied industries

773.6

8.1

23.3

31

Fertilisers

358.3

3.7

–0.9

VII

Plastics and articles thereof; rubber and articles thereof

772.9

8.0

13.5

39

Plastics and articles thereof

763.3

7.9

13.4

XVI

Machinery and mechanical appliances; electrical equipment; parts thereof; sound recorders and reproducers, television image and sound recorders and reproducers, and parts and accessories of such articles

678.1

7.1

12.7

85

Electrical machinery and equipment and parts thereof; sound recorders and reproducers

446.5

4.6

16.7

I

Live animals; animal products

658.9

6.9

–2.1

04

Dairy produce; birds’ eggs; natural honey; edible products of animal origin, not elsewhere specified or included

288.3

3.0

–1.2

 

Other

2 725.8

28.3

9.0

 

Table 6. Commodity structure of and changes in imports in January–July 2018

CN sections, chapters

Value, EUR million

Share, %

Change, against the respective period of 2017, %

 

Total

17 471.9

100.0

8.4

V

Mineral products

3 607.3

20.6

20.6

27

Mineral fuels, mineral oils and products of their distillation; bituminous substances; mineral waxes

3 456.2

19.8

21.3

2709

Crude petroleum

2 419.0

13.8

33.0

XVI

Machinery and mechanical appliances; electrical equipment; parts thereof; sound recorders and reproducers, television image and sound recorders and reproducers, and parts and accessories of such articles

3 021.8

17.3

1.9

84

Machinery and mechanical appliances; parts thereof

1 782.9

10.2

4.8

VI

Products of the chemical or allied industries

2 050.7

11.7

5.5

30

Pharmaceutical products

598.3

3.4

–0.1

XVII

Vehicles, aircraft, vessels and associated transport equipment

1 789.2

10.2

16.6

87

Vehicles other than railway or tramway rolling stock, and parts and accessories thereof

1 748.9

10.0

17.4

XV

Base metals and articles of base metal

1 192.0

6.8

13.9

72

Iron and steel

424.9

2.4

24.3

VII

Plastics and articles thereof; rubber and articles thereof

937.9

5.4

3.0

39

Plastics and articles thereof

793.2

4.5

3.4

IV

Prepared foodstuffs; beverages, spirits and vinegar; tobacco and manufactured tobacco substitutes

874.7

5.0

4.7

22

Beverages, spirits and vinegar

238.3

1.4

7.8

 

Other

3 998.3

23.0

2.7

 

Fig. 2. Exports and imports dynamics, 2013–2018

 

Table 7. Volume of and changes in imports and exports

Period

Exports

Exports of goods of Lithuanian origin

Imports

Balance
EUR million

value, EUR million

change, against the previous month, %

value, EUR million

change, against the previous month, %

Share in total exports, %

value, EUR million

change, against the previous month, %

2017-07

2 029.2

−10.4

1 162.4

−13.3

57.3

2 327.9

0.0

−298.7

2017-08

2 238.9

10.3

1 324.3

13.9

59.2

2 407.7

3.4

−168.9

2017-09

2 303.8

2.9

1 429.2

7.9

62.0

2 417.2

0.4

−113.3

2017-10

2 357.5

2.3

1 387.8

−2.9

58.9

2 505.6

3.7

−148.0

2017-11

2 488.7

5.6

1 489.2

7.3

59.8

2 648.3

5.7

−159.5

2017-12

2 356.4

−5.3

1 390.7

−6.6

59.0

2 416.9

-8.7

−60.5

2018-01

2 110.0

−10.5

1 348.8

−3.0

63.9

2 373.4

−1.8

−263.4

2018-02

2 061.4

−2.3

1 239.4

−8.1

60.1

2 298.7

−3.1

−237.3

2018-03

2 389.6

15.9

1 420.6

14.6

59.4

2 614.9

13.8

−225.3

2018-04

2 075.4

−13.1

1 187.2

−16.4

57.2

2 346.9

–10.3

−271.5

2018-05

2 333.0

12.4

1 419.6

19.5

60.8

2 702.8

15.2

−369.8

2018-06

2 469.3

5.8

1 528.2

7.7

61.9

2 615.0

–3.2

−145.7

2018-07

2 399.2

−2.8

1 466.1

−4.1

61.1

2 520.2

–3.6

−120.9

Note. Due to rounding, the sum of lines or columns in some tables may disagree with the “Total”.




