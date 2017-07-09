Lithuania's exports rise 8% in Jan-Jul y-o-y

Statistics Lithuania informs that, based on non-final data obtained from customs declarations, Intrastat reporting and VAT returns data, exports in July 2018 amounted to EUR 2.40 bn, imports – EUR 2.52 bn. Exports of goods of Lithuanian origin amounted to EUR 1.47 bn. The foreign trade deficit of Lithuania amounted to EUR 0.12 bn.

Over the year (July 2018, against July 2017), exports increased by 18.2%, imports – 8.3%. The increase in exports was influenced by an increase in exports of petroleum products (44.2%) (amount in tonnes decreased by 2.6%), tobacco and manufactured tobacco substitutes (72.3%), plastics and articles thereof (17.4%). The increase in imports was determined by an increase in imports of crude petroleum (22.8 %) (amount in tonnes decreased by 22.9%), ground vehicles (25%). Mineral products excluded, exports increased by 14.2%, imports – 5.5%. Exports of goods of Lithuanian origin increased by 26.1%, mineral products excluded – 19.4%.

In January–July 2018, against the same period of 2017, exports and imports increased by 8% and 8.4% respectively. The increase in exports was determined by an increase in exports of petroleum products (4.5%) (amount in tonnes decreased by 11.9%), miscellaneous chemical products (56.1%), tobacco and manufactured tobacco substitutes (37.2%). The increase in imports was determined by an increase in imports of crude petroleum (33%) (amount in tonnes decreased by 1.7%), ground vehicles (17.4%), iron and steel (24.3%). Mineral products excluded, exports increased by 8.3%, imports – 5.6%. Exports of goods of Lithuanian origin increased by 10.8%, mineral products excluded – 10.4%.

In January–July 2018, the most important Lithuania’s partners in exports were Russia (13.8%), Latvia (9.8%), Poland (8.2%) and Germany (7.4%), while in imports – Russia (13.5%), Germany (12.3%), Poland (11.4%) and Latvia (6.8%). Most of the goods of Lithuanian origin were exported to Germany (9.2%), Poland (9.2%), the United States (8.4%), Latvia (7.3%) and Sweden (7%).

In January–July 2018, the largest share in Lithuania’s exports and imports fell within mineral products (14.2% and 20.6% respectively), machinery and mechanical appliances, electrical equipment (15.3% and 17.3% respectively) and products of the chemical and allied industries (10.8% and 11.7% respectively). As for the goods of Lithuanian origin, the largest share in exports fell within petroleum products (19.7%), miscellaneous manufactured articles (11.4%), prepared foodstuffs, beverages, spirits and tobacco (9.3%), products of the chemical and allied industries (8.1%).





Table 1. Foreign trade balance

EUR million

Exports Imports Balance January–July 2017 14 665.1 16 120.5 –1 455.4 I quarter 6 129.7 6 691.6 –561.9 II quarter 6 506.2 7 101.0 –594.8 July 2 029.2 2 327.9 –298.7 III quarter 6 571.9 7 152.8 –580.9 IV quarter 7 202.7 7 570.8 –368.1 2017 26 410.5 28 516.2 –2 105.7 January–July 2018 15 837.9 17 471.9 –1 633.9 January 2 110.0 2 373.4 –263.4 February 2 061.4 2 298.7 –237.3 March 2 389.6 2 614.9 –225.3 I quarter 6 561.0 7 287.0 –726.0 April 2 075.4 2 346.9 –271.5 May1 2 333.0 2 702.8 –369.8 June1 2 469.3 2 615.0 –145.7 II quarter1 6 877.7 7 664.7 –787.0 July 2 399.2 2 520.2 –120.9

__________________________

1 Revised data

Fig. 1. Exports and imports in January–July 2013–2018

Table 2. Structure of and changes in foreign trade by BEC in January–July 2018

BEC Exports Imports Value, EUR million Share, % Change, against the respective period of 2017, % Value, EUR million Share, % Change, against the respective period of 2017, % Total 15 837.9 100.0 8.0 17 471.9 100.0 8.4 Capital goods 2 024.0 12.8 5.6 2 896.5 16.6 5.8 Intermediate goods 8 156.7 51.5 9.6 9 963.3 57.0 12.5 Consumption goods 4 618.7 29.2 4.7 3 910.1 22.4 –0.4 Motor spirit 752.9 4.8 13.2 53.2 0.3 92.9 Passenger motor cars 192.7 1.2 14.9 636.0 3.6 16.9 Other 92.9 0.6 39.6 12.8 0.1 –50.5

Table 3. Structure of and changes in trade with key foreign partners2 in January–July 2018

Exports Imports Value, EUR million Share, % Share of goods of Lithuanian origin, % Change, against the respective period of 2017, % Value, EUR million Share, % Change, against the respective period of 2017, % Total 15 837.9 100.0 60.7 8.0 Total 17 471.9 100.0 8.4 EU28 9 376.9 59.2 69.4 7.8 EU28 12 033.4 68.9 5.1 Euro area 5 863.9 37.0 65.6 8.4 Euro area 8 032.9 46.0 3.9 Russia 2 181.4 13.8 7.7 5.3 Russia 2 350.1 13.5 16.5 Latvia 1 545.5 9.8 45.5 4.6 Germany 2 153.3 12.3 6.9 Poland 1 299.0 8.2 67.8 3.6 Poland 1 985.7 11.4 14.4 Germany 1 173.2 7.4 75.6 8.6 Latvia 1 193.8 6.8 4.1 United States 857.7 5.4 93.7 9.4 Italy 908.3 5.2 12.1 Estonia 783.4 4.9 50.6 8.6 Netherlands 841.0 4.8 –2.5 Sweden 754.4 4.8 88.9 3.3 Kazakhstan 704.2 4.0 53.8 United Kingdom 618.5 3.9 83.6 12.4 Sweden 671.1 3.8 6.8 Belarus 608.2 3.8 13.2 5.2 France 588.8 3.4 –2.5 Netherlands 535.0 3.4 81.0 2.3 Belgium 561.2 3.2 3.1 Norway 444.5 2.8 89.1 3.1 Estonia 534.8 3.1 3.6 Ukraine 440.8 2.8 72.0 19.5 United Kingdom 483.8 2.8 –7.1 France 413.3 2.6 78.3 16.7 China 481.3 2.8 –0.2 Denmark 403.4 2.5 83.0 6.2 Finland 431.0 2.5 –1.2 Italy 358.3 2.3 80.2 3.6 Belarus 428.1 2.5 12.3 Other countries 3 421.3 21.6 70.4 13.5 Other 3 155.4 17.9 6.6

__________________________

2 Partner country: in case of exports – country of destination; in case of imports in trade with the EU countries – country of consignment, in trade with the non-EU countries – country of origin of the good.

Table 4. Commodity structure of and changes in exports in January–July 2018

CN sections, chapters Value, EUR million Share, % Share of goods of Lithuanian origin, % Change, against the respective period of 2017, % Total 15 837.9 100.0 60.7 8.0 XVI Machinery and mechanical appliances; electrical equipment; parts thereof; sound recorders and reproducers, television image and sound recorders and reproducers, and parts and accessories of such articles 2 427.4 15.3 27.9 4.6 84 Machinery and mechanical appliances; parts thereof 1 348.1 8.5 17.2 4.7 V Mineral products 2 247.4 14.2 89.5 6.0 27 Mineral fuels, mineral oils and products of their distillation; bituminous substances; mineral waxes 2 223.5 14.0 90.0 5.9 2710 Petroleum products 1 986.8 12.5 95.2 4.5 VI Products of the chemical or allied industries 1 715.8 10.8 45.1 14.7 30 Pharmaceutical products 431.6 2.7 7.4 10.0 XX Miscellaneous manufactured articles 1 305.0 8.2 83.8 10.3 94 Furniture and related articles, lamps and lighting fittings, prefabricated buildings 1 199.8 7.6 88.6 9.6 IV Prepared foodstuffs; beverages, spirits and vinegar; tobacco and manufactured tobacco substitutes 1 230.9 7.8 72.7 12.5 24 Tobacco and manufactured tobacco substitutes 408.6 2.6 98.2 37.2 VII Plastics and articles thereof; rubber and articles thereof 1 068.3 6.7 72.4 8.5 39 Plastics and articles thereof 1 000.0 6.3 76.3 9.2 XV Base metals and articles of base metal 997.5 6.3 55.2 17.1 73 Articles of iron or steel 392.4 2.5 63.8 9.3 Other 4 845.6 30.7 58.5 5.0

Table 5. Commodity structure of and changes in exports of goods of Lithuanian origin in January–July 2018

CN sections, chapters Value, EUR million Share, % Change, against the respective period of 2017, % Total 9 609.8 100.0 10.8 V Mineral products 2 011.3 20.9 12.3 27 Mineral fuels, mineral oils and products of their distillation; bituminous substances; mineral waxes 2 002.1 20.8 12.8 2710 Petroleum products 1 891.0 19.7 13.0 XX Miscellaneous manufactured articles 1 093.9 11.4 8.0 94 Furniture and related articles, lamps and lighting fittings, prefabricated buildings 1 063.3 11.1 8.2 IV Prepared foodstuffs; beverages, spirits and vinegar; tobacco and manufactured tobacco substitutes 895.3 9.3 14.2 24 Tobacco and manufactured tobacco substitutes 401.1 4.2 38.5 VI Products of the chemical or allied industries 773.6 8.1 23.3 31 Fertilisers 358.3 3.7 –0.9 VII Plastics and articles thereof; rubber and articles thereof 772.9 8.0 13.5 39 Plastics and articles thereof 763.3 7.9 13.4 XVI Machinery and mechanical appliances; electrical equipment; parts thereof; sound recorders and reproducers, television image and sound recorders and reproducers, and parts and accessories of such articles 678.1 7.1 12.7 85 Electrical machinery and equipment and parts thereof; sound recorders and reproducers 446.5 4.6 16.7 I Live animals; animal products 658.9 6.9 –2.1 04 Dairy produce; birds’ eggs; natural honey; edible products of animal origin, not elsewhere specified or included 288.3 3.0 –1.2 Other 2 725.8 28.3 9.0

Table 6. Commodity structure of and changes in imports in January–July 2018

CN sections, chapters Value, EUR million Share, % Change, against the respective period of 2017, % Total 17 471.9 100.0 8.4 V Mineral products 3 607.3 20.6 20.6 27 Mineral fuels, mineral oils and products of their distillation; bituminous substances; mineral waxes 3 456.2 19.8 21.3 2709 Crude petroleum 2 419.0 13.8 33.0 XVI Machinery and mechanical appliances; electrical equipment; parts thereof; sound recorders and reproducers, television image and sound recorders and reproducers, and parts and accessories of such articles 3 021.8 17.3 1.9 84 Machinery and mechanical appliances; parts thereof 1 782.9 10.2 4.8 VI Products of the chemical or allied industries 2 050.7 11.7 5.5 30 Pharmaceutical products 598.3 3.4 –0.1 XVII Vehicles, aircraft, vessels and associated transport equipment 1 789.2 10.2 16.6 87 Vehicles other than railway or tramway rolling stock, and parts and accessories thereof 1 748.9 10.0 17.4 XV Base metals and articles of base metal 1 192.0 6.8 13.9 72 Iron and steel 424.9 2.4 24.3 VII Plastics and articles thereof; rubber and articles thereof 937.9 5.4 3.0 39 Plastics and articles thereof 793.2 4.5 3.4 IV Prepared foodstuffs; beverages, spirits and vinegar; tobacco and manufactured tobacco substitutes 874.7 5.0 4.7 22 Beverages, spirits and vinegar 238.3 1.4 7.8 Other 3 998.3 23.0 2.7

Fig. 2. Exports and imports dynamics, 2013–2018

Table 7. Volume of and changes in imports and exports

Period Exports Exports of goods of Lithuanian origin Imports Balance

EUR million value, EUR million change, against the previous month, % value, EUR million change, against the previous month, % Share in total exports, % value, EUR million change, against the previous month, % 2017-07 2 029.2 −10.4 1 162.4 −13.3 57.3 2 327.9 0.0 −298.7 2017-08 2 238.9 10.3 1 324.3 13.9 59.2 2 407.7 3.4 −168.9 2017-09 2 303.8 2.9 1 429.2 7.9 62.0 2 417.2 0.4 −113.3 2017-10 2 357.5 2.3 1 387.8 −2.9 58.9 2 505.6 3.7 −148.0 2017-11 2 488.7 5.6 1 489.2 7.3 59.8 2 648.3 5.7 −159.5 2017-12 2 356.4 −5.3 1 390.7 −6.6 59.0 2 416.9 -8.7 −60.5 2018-01 2 110.0 −10.5 1 348.8 −3.0 63.9 2 373.4 −1.8 −263.4 2018-02 2 061.4 −2.3 1 239.4 −8.1 60.1 2 298.7 −3.1 −237.3 2018-03 2 389.6 15.9 1 420.6 14.6 59.4 2 614.9 13.8 −225.3 2018-04 2 075.4 −13.1 1 187.2 −16.4 57.2 2 346.9 –10.3 −271.5 2018-05 2 333.0 12.4 1 419.6 19.5 60.8 2 702.8 15.2 −369.8 2018-06 2 469.3 5.8 1 528.2 7.7 61.9 2 615.0 –3.2 −145.7 2018-07 2 399.2 −2.8 1 466.1 −4.1 61.1 2 520.2 –3.6 −120.9

Note. Due to rounding, the sum of lines or columns in some tables may disagree with the “Total”.