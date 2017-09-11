Volume of retail trade down by 0.2% in euro area

In July 2018 compared with June 2018, the seasonally adjusted volume of retail trade decreased by 0.2% in the euro area (EA19) and remained unchanged in the EU28, according to estimates from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union. In June, the retail trade volume increased by 0.3% in the euro area and did not change in the EU28.

In July 2018 compared with July 2017, the calendar adjusted retail sales index increased by 1.1% in the euro area and by 2.0% in the EU28.













Monthly comparison by retail sector and by Member State





The 0.2% decrease in volume of retail trade in the euro area in July 2018, compared with June 2018, is due to a fall of 0.7% for automotive fuel and of 0.6% for "food, drinks and tobacco", while non-food products rose by 0.4%. In the EU28, the unchanged volume of retail trade is due to an increase in non-food products by 0.5%, while automotive fuels fell by 0.9% and "food, drinks and tobacco" by 0.3%.





Among Member States for which data are available, the largest decreases in the total retail trade volume were observed in Belgium (-2.1%), Portugal and Sweden (both -1.0%). The highest increase was registered in Slovakia and Estonia (both +1.1%) as well as the United Kingdom (+0.8%).





Annual comparison by retail sector and by Member State





The 1.1% increase in the volume of retail trade in the euro area in July 2018, compared with July 2017, is due to rises of 1.4% for "food, drinks and tobacco", by 1.3% for automotive fuels, and by 0.9% for non-food products. In the EU28, the 2.0% increase in retail trade volume is due to increases of 2.1% for automotive fuel, 1.9% for non-food products, and by 1.8% for "food, drinks and tobacco".





Among Member States for which data are available, the highest yearly increases in the total retail trade volume were registered in Poland (+7.7%), Lithuania (+7.2%) and Ireland (+6.6%). The largest decreases were observed in Malta (-2.6%), Sweden (-1.1%), and Austria (-1.0%).