Wednesday, 05.09.2018, 13:10
Volume of retail trade down by 0.2% in euro area
In July 2018 compared with July 2017, the calendar adjusted retail sales
index increased by 1.1% in the euro area and by 2.0% in the EU28.
Monthly
comparison by retail sector and by Member State
The 0.2% decrease in volume of retail trade in the euro area in July
2018, compared with June 2018, is due to a fall of 0.7% for automotive fuel and
of 0.6% for "food, drinks and tobacco", while non-food products rose
by 0.4%. In the EU28, the unchanged volume of retail trade is due to an
increase in non-food products by 0.5%, while automotive fuels fell by 0.9% and
"food, drinks and tobacco" by 0.3%.
Among Member States for which data are available, the largest decreases
in the total retail trade volume were observed in Belgium (-2.1%), Portugal and
Sweden (both -1.0%). The highest increase was registered in Slovakia and
Estonia (both +1.1%) as well as the United Kingdom (+0.8%).
Annual
comparison by retail sector and by Member State
The 1.1% increase in the volume of retail trade in the euro area in July
2018, compared with July 2017, is due to rises of 1.4% for "food, drinks
and tobacco", by 1.3% for automotive fuels, and by 0.9% for non-food
products. In the EU28, the 2.0% increase in retail trade volume is due to
increases of 2.1% for automotive fuel, 1.9% for non-food products, and by 1.8%
for "food, drinks and tobacco".
Among Member States for which data are available, the highest yearly
increases in the total retail trade volume were registered in Poland (+7.7%),
Lithuania (+7.2%) and Ireland (+6.6%). The largest decreases were observed in
Malta (-2.6%), Sweden (-1.1%), and Austria (-1.0%).
