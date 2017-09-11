Industrial producer prices up by 0.4% in euro area

In July 2018, compared with June 2018, industrial producer prices rose by 0.4% in the euro area (EA19) and by 0.3% in the EU28, according to estimates from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union. In June 2018, prices increased by 0.4% in the euro area and by 0.5% in EU28.

In July 2018, compared with July 2017, industrial producer prices rose by 4.0% in the euro area and by 4.7% in the EU28.













Monthly comparison by main industrial grouping and by Member State





The 0.4% increase in industrial producer prices in total industry in the euro area in July 2018, compared with June 2018, is due to rises of 1.1% in the energy sector and of 0.1% for intermediate goods, capital goods, durable and non-durable consumer goods. Prices in total industry excluding energy rose by 0.1%.





In the EU28, the 0.3% increase is due to rises of 0.8% in the energy sector and of 0.1% for intermediate goods, capital goods, durable and non-durable consumer goods. Prices in total industry excluding energy also rose by 0.1%.





The highest increases in industrial producer prices were observed in Estonia (+2.3%), Cyprus (+1.9%), Denmark and Latvia (both +1.3%), while decreases were observed in Luxembourg and Romania (both -0.4%) as well as in Ireland and the United Kingdom (both -0.1%).





Annual comparison by main industrial grouping and by Member State





The 4.0% increase in industrial producer prices in total industry in the euro area in July 2018, compared with July 2017, is due to rises of 10.7% in the energy sector, of 3.2% for intermediate goods, of 1.3% for durable consumer goods and of 1.1% for capital goods, while prices remained stable for non-durable consumer goods. Prices in total industry excluding energy rose by 1.7%.





In the EU28, the 4.7% price increase is due to rises of 14.9% in the energy sector, of 3.5% for intermediate goods, of 1.5% for durable consumer goods, of 1.1% for capital goods and of 0.3% for non-durable consumer goods. Prices in total industry excluding energy rose by 1.9%.





The highest increases in industrial producer prices were recorded in Belgium (+9.8%), Denmark (+9.5%), Estonia (+8.9%) and Hungary (+8.7%), while the only decrease was observed in Ireland (-2.8%).