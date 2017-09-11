Airport, Analytics, Latvia, Port, Railways, Statistics, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 04.09.2018, 18:22
In the first half of 2018 volume of freights carried rose; the amount of passengers was larger in ports and airport in Latvia
Drop in
rail freights and increase in road freights
The volume of freights carried by rail dropped by 0.6 mln tonnes
or 2.3%, whereas the freight turnover rose by 3.1%. The volume of freights
carried by road increased by 4.2 mln tonnes or 13.6%, whereas the
freight turnover – fell by 3.2%. The volume of oil products transported via the
main oil products pipeline and freight turnover reduced by 26% and 26.1%,
respectively.
A drop
remains in freight turnover at ports
In the 1st half of 2018, freights transported to and from Latvian
ports accounted for 32.4 mln tonnes, which is 4.6% less than in the
1st half of 2017. Freight turnover at Riga port was 17.6 mln tonnes,
0.7% more than in the first half of 2017, at Ventspils port – 10 mln tonnes
or 19.2% less, at Liepāja port – 3.9 mln tonnes or 18.2% more, but at
minor ports – 0.9 mln tonnes or 13.7% more than in the first half of
2017.
28.2 mln tons of freights were shipped from ports, which is 7.4%
less than during the 1st half of 2017. The decrease in the volume of
freights shipped was facilitated by the fall of 0.9 mln tonnes or 9%
in the volume of coal loaded onto ships, as well as decrease of 2.3 mln tonnes
or 25.6% in the volume of oil products. Rise in the volume of shipped freights
was recorded in the freights of grain and grain products (56.5%) and timber
(34.5%). Also, the volume of loaded freights in containers and roll on/ roll
off increased by 13.2% and 19%, respectively.
The volume of freights received at ports rose by 19.5%. Rise in the volume
of unloaded goods in containers and roll on/roll off comprised 2.7% and 12.3%,
respectively, but increase in oil products unloaded – 18.5%.
Riga International
Airport received and shipped 12.4 thousand tonnes of cargo, which was
23.6% more than in in the 1st half of 2017.
Number
of passengers at ports and airport increased, number of passengers carried by
land remained at the level of the previous year
In the 1st half of 2018, the number of passengers carried by land
passenger transport remained at the level of the previous year: 121.3 mln
passengers were carried.
The number of passengers carried by rail increased by 4.4%, but the
number of passengers carried by regular bus traffic lines and urban electric
transport fell by 0.4% and 0.3%, respectively.
The number of passengers arrived at and departed from Latvian ports with
ferries accounted for 486.6 thousand, which is 11.3% more than in the
1st half of 2017.
There were 28 thousand passengers who arrived at the Riga Passenger
Terminal via cruise ships – 19.5% less than in the corresponding period of time
of the previous year.
The number of passengers arrived at and departed from the Riga
International Airport constituted 3.2 mln, which is 18.2% more than in
1st half of the previous year.
(*Freight turnover of
land and pipeline transport is calculated in tonne-kilometres by summing up the
products of the weight (tonnes) of each batch of freight transported and its
transportation distance (kilometres). Tonne-kilometre (tkm) – unit of measure
of freight transport, which represents the transport of one tonne of goods over
a distance of one kilometre.)
- 04.09.2018 Авикомпания Icelandair переведет часть опорных услуг в эстонскую дочернюю фирму
- 04.09.2018 Латвийские железнодорожные предприятия требуют у Литвы возместить убытки в размере 82,32 млн. евро
- 04.09.2018 Претензии Латвии как нож в спину – Масюлис
- 04.09.2018 Рост потребительских цен в Латвии был самым быстрым среди стран Балтии с начала века
- 04.09.2018 High price increases for alcohol and tobacco
- 04.09.2018 Industrial producer prices up by 0.4% in euro area
- 04.09.2018 airBaltic в 2018 году подтверждает надежность своих услуг
- 04.09.2018 В июле годовой прирост цен производителей промпродукции в Латвии был выше среднего по ЕС
- 04.09.2018 В 1-м полугодии 2018 года в Латвии не изменилось число пассажиров, перевезенных сухопутным транспортом
- 04.09.2018 В 1-м полугодии 2018 года грузоперевозки в Латвии возросли на 5,3%