42% of employees in Latvia vexed by workplace intrigues and duplicity - survey

Nearly half of people in Latvia, or 42 %, regard the intrigues and double-dealing of their colleagues as the most unbearable workplace annoyances, a CVMarket.lv survey shows, Informed LETA.

Meanwhile, 15% of respondents in the survey said they could not stand their colleagues’ laziness and slovenliness.





The survey reveals that those who are vexed by workplace intrigues and double-dealing are mostly people working in the services, trade and manufacturing sectors, although this group of respondents also includs many managers and high ranked public officials.





Gossiping was mentioned as the most intolerable workplace annoyance by 11% of the surveyed employees. More than 50 % of the respondents who gave this answer were women working in 8

8% of respondents in the poll mentioned their colleagues’ tendency to lie and complain about their problems, 5% said they could not stand colleagues’ untidiness, 3% said they were annoyed by people who are always late to work and 2% said they could not stand people coming to work ill and spreading their infections.





CVMarket conducted the survey on colleagues’ most annoying habits from July 11 to August 13, 2018, interviewing 1,142 residents of Latvia aged 20 to 55.