Monday, 03.09.2018
42% of employees in Latvia vexed by workplace intrigues and duplicity - survey
Meanwhile, 15% of respondents in the survey said they could
not stand their colleagues’ laziness and slovenliness.
The survey reveals that those who are vexed by workplace
intrigues and double-dealing are mostly people working in the services, trade
and manufacturing sectors, although this group of respondents also includs many
managers and high ranked public officials.
Gossiping was mentioned as the most intolerable workplace
annoyance by 11% of the surveyed employees. More than 50 % of the respondents
who gave this answer were women working in 8
8% of respondents in the poll mentioned their colleagues’
tendency to lie and complain about their problems, 5% said they could not stand
colleagues’ untidiness, 3% said they were annoyed by people who are always late
to work and 2% said they could not stand people coming to work ill and
spreading their infections.
CVMarket conducted the survey on colleagues’ most annoying
habits from July 11 to August 13, 2018, interviewing 1,142 residents of Latvia
aged 20 to 55.
