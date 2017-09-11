Analytics, Construction, EU – Baltic States, Statistics
Building permits indicate increased construction work
In the first quarter of 2018 the EU index was 29% above its value in the first quarter of 2015 and has reached its highest level since 2009. The euro area index has shown a greater increase, 40% higher in the first quarter of 2018 than its value in the first quarter of 2015, and is at its highest level since 2011.
Highest growth over last three years in Hungary, Spain and Ireland
The floor area index increased in most EU Member States between the first quarter of 2015 and the first quarter of 2018. Over this period the index value has more than doubled in Hungary (+166%), Spain (+121%) and Ireland (106%).
In contrast, the value of the index fell in four EU Member States between the first quarter of 2015 and the first quarter of 2018: Croatia (-8%), United Kingdom (-8%), Estonia (-6%) and Latvia (-1%).
