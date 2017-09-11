Analytics, Banks, Economics, Estonia, Industry
SEB: Stable industrial production growth to be expected in Estonia in near future
At the same time, the analyst told that the deceleration of the Swedish
construction market and slower private consumption growth may also have a
negative impact on some sectors.
In July, the production of industrial enterprises increased
by 4% compared to July 2017, Statistics Estonia said on Thursday.
Nestor said that the main reason for the industrial
production growth in July was the increased production volume of the
electronics industry. "At the same time, the connection of the branch with
the rest of the economy is rather weak and speaks little of the industry's
wider competitiveness. Of the other branches, the faster growth of the
construction materials and wood industry is worth mentioning," he
said.
"In general, the industrial production growth has
remained moderate this year, we were at the exact same level as the
European Union average regarding that in the second
quarter," the analyst said.
