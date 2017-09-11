SEB: Stable industrial production growth to be expected in Estonia in near future

A stable growth in the production volumes of industrial companies can be expected in the near future, economic analyst at SEB Mihkel Nestor said LETA/BNS.

At the same time, the analyst told that the deceleration of the Swedish construction market and slower private consumption growth may also have a negative impact on some sectors.

In July, the production of industrial enterprises increased by 4% compared to July 2017, Statistics Estonia said on Thursday.





Nestor said that the main reason for the industrial production growth in July was the increased production volume of the electronics industry. "At the same time, the connection of the branch with the rest of the economy is rather weak and speaks little of the industry's wider competitiveness. Of the other branches, the faster growth of the construction materials and wood industry is worth mentioning," he said.





"In general, the industrial production growth has remained moderate this year, we were at the exact same level as the European Union average regarding that in the second quarter," the analyst said.