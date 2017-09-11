Analytics, Latvia, Retail, Statistics
Latvian retail sales up 4.3% in July
Turnover of retail trade in food products increased by 5.1%, turnover of
retail trade in non-food products, except for retail sale of automotive fuel,
rose by 3.0%, whereas turnover of retail sale of automotive fuel – by 6.1%.
Compared to July of the previous year, the most significant turnover
growth within the non-food products group was recorded in retail sale of
hardware, paints and glass (of 11.9%), retail sale of pharmaceutical and medical
goods (of 12.4%), as well as retail sale of cosmetic and toilet articles (of
5.2%). The largest turnover drop was recorded in retail sale via stalls and
markets (of 15.2%), retail sale of clothing, footwear and leather goods (6.2%),
as well as in retail sale via mail order houses or via Internet (5.5%).
The total retail trade turnover at current prices increased by 7.8% (not
taking into account the calendar influence).
Compared to June, the total turnover of retail trade enterprises in
July 2018 reduced by 0.1%, according to seasonally adjusted data at
constant prices. Turnover of retail trade in food products decreased by 0.2%,
turnover of retail trade in non-food products, except for retail sale of
automotive fuel, fell by 0.7%, but turnover of retail sale of automotive fuel
increased by 1.8%.
Turnover fell in retail sale of pharmaceutical and medical goods (of 2.6%),
as well as in retail sale of information and communication equipment (of 3.8%).
Turnover rose in retail sale of electrical household appliances (of 8.2%),
in retail sale of clothing, footwear and leather goods (of 3.8%), as well as in
retail sale via mail order houses or via Internet (of 2.6%).
Compared to June, in July 2018 the total retail trade turnover at
current prices (not taking into account seasonality) increased by 1.8%.
