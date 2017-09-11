Latvian retail sales up 4.3% in July

Calendar adjusted data (at constant prices) compiled by the Central Statistical Bureau of Latvia (CSB) show that, compared to July 2017, in July 2018 total retail trade turnover rose by 4.3%.

Turnover of retail trade in food products increased by 5.1%, turnover of retail trade in non-food products, except for retail sale of automotive fuel, rose by 3.0%, whereas turnover of retail sale of automotive fuel – by 6.1%.





Compared to July of the previous year, the most significant turnover growth within the non-food products group was recorded in retail sale of hardware, paints and glass (of 11.9%), retail sale of pharmaceutical and medical goods (of 12.4%), as well as retail sale of cosmetic and toilet articles (of 5.2%). The largest turnover drop was recorded in retail sale via stalls and markets (of 15.2%), retail sale of clothing, footwear and leather goods (6.2%), as well as in retail sale via mail order houses or via Internet (5.5%).





The total retail trade turnover at current prices increased by 7.8% (not taking into account the calendar influence).













Compared to June, the total turnover of retail trade enterprises in July 2018 reduced by 0.1%, according to seasonally adjusted data at constant prices. Turnover of retail trade in food products decreased by 0.2%, turnover of retail trade in non-food products, except for retail sale of automotive fuel, fell by 0.7%, but turnover of retail sale of automotive fuel increased by 1.8%.

Turnover fell in retail sale of pharmaceutical and medical goods (of 2.6%), as well as in retail sale of information and communication equipment (of 3.8%).





Turnover rose in retail sale of electrical household appliances (of 8.2%), in retail sale of clothing, footwear and leather goods (of 3.8%), as well as in retail sale via mail order houses or via Internet (of 2.6%).





Compared to June, in July 2018 the total retail trade turnover at current prices (not taking into account seasonality) increased by 1.8%.







