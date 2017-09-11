Outlook of world economy good regardless of risks – Swedbank

According to a forecast published Swedbank, the world economy's outlook in the near future is good regardless of numerous risks.

Europe is lagging the U.S. in terms of recovery, but growth is back and unemployment is getting closer to the levels seen before the financial crisis hit. As a result, central banks have begun normalizing monetary policy, led by the U.S. Federal Reserve. Overall, economic fundamentals are looking stronger than they were in 2008, but there are numerous risks.





Populism has been on the rise in Europe and in the US, and, in several emerging markets, autocratic leadership has tightened its grip on political and economic power. The economic outlook is, therefore, dependent on how quickly and to what extent poor economic policies, such as the rise in protectionism, will affect the economy.





According to the bank, the economy will continue strong growth in the near future and will be resilient regardless of the volatile political environment. Importantly, this does not imply that poor policies will not have an impact. These policies do harm long-run growth prospects and elevate the short-term risks to the otherwise rather benign outlook.





The Nordic and Baltic economies are always vulnerable to global risks: turmoil in financial markets, weaker exports following trade tensions, and, systemic risks such as climate change. In the near term, however, growth prospects are looking healthy in all these countries. The economic fundamentals and fiscal positions are strong enough to handle a downturn in the global economy.





Swedbank has lowered its economic growth forecast on Estonia for 2018 by 0.4 percentage points to 3.5% and is forecasting that it will continue to slow in the next few years.





Economic growth in Estonia has decelerated somewhat, and we forecast that it will continue to slow in the next two years, Swedbank said in its August economic outlook overview. According to the bank, growth will be 3.5% this year, 3.2% in 2019 and 2.7% in 2020. Swedbank's forecast in spring was an economic growth of 3.9% this year and 3% in 2019.





