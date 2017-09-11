Analytics, Banks, Economics, EU – Baltic States, Latvia
Outlook of world economy good regardless of risks – Swedbank
Europe is lagging the U.S. in terms of recovery, but growth is back and
unemployment is getting closer to the levels seen before the financial crisis
hit. As a result, central banks have begun normalizing monetary policy, led by
the U.S. Federal Reserve. Overall, economic fundamentals are looking stronger
than they were in 2008, but there are numerous risks.
Populism has been on the rise in Europe and in the US, and, in several
emerging markets, autocratic leadership has tightened its grip on political and
economic power. The economic outlook is, therefore, dependent on how quickly
and to what extent poor economic policies, such as the rise in protectionism,
will affect the economy.
According to the bank, the economy will continue strong growth in the
near future and will be resilient regardless of the volatile political
environment. Importantly, this does not imply that poor policies will not have
an impact. These policies do harm long-run growth prospects and elevate the short-term
risks to the otherwise rather benign outlook.
The Nordic and Baltic economies are always vulnerable to global risks:
turmoil in financial markets, weaker exports following trade tensions, and,
systemic risks such as climate change. In the near term, however, growth
prospects are looking healthy in all these countries. The economic fundamentals
and fiscal positions are strong enough to handle a downturn in the global
economy.
Swedbank has
lowered its economic growth forecast on Estonia for 2018 by 0.4 percentage
points to 3.5% and is forecasting that it will continue to slow in the next few
years.
Economic growth in Estonia has decelerated somewhat, and we forecast that
it will continue to slow in the next two years, Swedbank said in its August economic outlook overview. According to
the bank, growth will be 3.5% this year, 3.2% in 2019 and 2.7% in 2020. Swedbank's forecast in spring was an
economic growth of 3.9% this year and 3% in 2019.
