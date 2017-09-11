Analytics, Estonia, Inflation, Lithuania

Lithuania's consumer prices edge down 0.4% in August

BC, Vilniaus, 30.08.2018.
Lithuania's EU-harmonized consumer price index (HICP) edged down by 0.4% in August compared with July, according to a preliminary estimate released by the country's statistics office.

The EU-harmonized annual inflation rate for August is estimated at 1.8%.


Lithuania last month posted a 0.5% negative EU-harmonized monthly inflation rate and a 2.3% 12-month inflation rate.

 





