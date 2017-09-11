In July 2018, construction input prices increased by 0.4% in Lithuania

Statistics Lithuania informs that in July 2018, against June, construction input prices increased by 0.4%. The greatest influence on the overall price change was made by a 1.6% increase in wages and salaries and by a 0.1% decrease in prices of construction materials and products. An increase in average gross hourly earnings was determined by increased lump sum premiums, bonuses and benefits.

As regards construction materials and products, the largest decrease in prices was observed for pipes – 0.9%; general building materials went down in price by 0.5%, while insulation materials went up in price by 0.7, concrete and mortar – 0.6%.





As for buildings and structures, the largest increase over month was observed for construction of residential and non-residential buildings – 0.5% each. Renovation of buildings went up in price by 0.7%.













The influence on the overall change in construction input prices is determined not only by change in the construction input component price but also by the relative share (weight) of that component in the total value of construction.





Over the year (July 2018, against July 2017), construction input prices increased by 2.1%. This was determined by a 5.4% increase in wages and salaries, 1% – prices of construction materials and products, 0.2% – hourly labour costs on operation of construction machines and mechanisms.





As for buildings and structures, the largest increase in prices over a year was observed for the construction of residential buildings – 2.6%. Renovation of buildings went up in price by 2.8%.















