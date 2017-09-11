Analytics, Construction, Lithuania, Statistics
In July 2018, construction input prices increased by 0.4% in Lithuania
As regards construction materials and products, the largest decrease in
prices was observed for pipes – 0.9%; general building materials went down in
price by 0.5%, while insulation materials went up in price by 0.7, concrete and
mortar – 0.6%.
As for buildings and structures, the largest increase over month was observed for construction of residential and non-residential buildings – 0.5% each. Renovation of buildings went up in price by 0.7%.
The influence on the overall change in construction input prices is
determined not only by change in the construction input component price but
also by the relative share (weight) of that component in the total value of
construction.
Over the year (July 2018, against July 2017), construction input prices
increased by 2.1%. This was determined by a 5.4% increase in wages and
salaries, 1% – prices of construction materials and products, 0.2% – hourly
labour costs on operation of construction machines and mechanisms.
As for buildings and structures, the largest increase in prices over a
year was observed for the construction of residential buildings – 2.6%.
Renovation of buildings went up in price by 2.8%.
