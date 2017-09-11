Analytics, Estonia, Retail, Statistics
In July, the turnover of retail trade enterprises increased in Estonia
In July 2018, the turnover of retail trade enterprises was 624.1 mln
euros.
The turnover of stores selling manufactured goods increased 5% compared
to July 2017. The turnover increased in five and decreased in one economic
activity. In one economic activity, sales remained on the level of the previous
year. Turnover increased the most in pharmacies and stores selling cosmetics,
with sales increasing 13% in a year. Turnover increased also in stores selling
via mail order or the internet (11% growth), in stores selling household goods
and appliances, hardware and building materials (8% growth), in other
non-specialised stores e.g. department stores, which sell predominantly
manufactured goods (7% growth), and in stores selling textiles, clothing and
footwear (3% growth). The turnover of other specialised stores, such as stores
selling predominantly computers and their accessories, books, sports equipment,
games, toys, etc. decreased compared to July of the previous year. The turnover
of stores selling second-hand goods and in non-store retail sale (stalls,
markets, direct sale) remained at the same level as in July of the previous
year.
The turnover of grocery stores stayed at the same level compared to July
2017.
The turnover of enterprises engaged in retail sales of automotive fuel
decreased 3% compared to July of the previous year.
Compared to the previous month, in July, the turnover of retail trade enterprises increased 3%. According to the seasonally and working-day adjusted data, the increase was 1%. In the seven months of 2018 (January–July), the turnover of retail trade enterprises stayed at the same level compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.
