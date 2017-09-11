Analytics, Estonia, Industry, Statistics
In July, the volume of industrial production was greater than a year ago in Estonia
In July, the total production in manufacturing was 2% higher compared to
the corresponding month of 2017. In July, over a half of the branches of
industry exceeded the volume of the same month of the previous year. The growth
in production was mostly due to an increase in the manufacture of computers and
electronic products, food products and building materials; a significant
increase occurred also in the manufacture of wood. Among the branches of
industry with larger shares, production fell in the manufacture of fabricated
metal products and electrical equipment.
In July, 65% of the total production of manufacturing was sold to the
external market. According to unadjusted data, sales of manufacturing
production for exports increased by 3% and sales to the domestic market
increased by 8% compared to July 2017.
In July 2018, compared to June, the seasonally adjusted total industrial
production decreased in total by 1%. Production of manufacturing fell also by
1% compared to the previous month.
Compared to July 2017, the production of electricity increased by 6%.
