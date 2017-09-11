In July, the volume of industrial production was greater than a year ago in Estonia

According to Statistics Estonia, in July 2018, the production of industrial enterprises increased by 4% compared to July 2017. Production increased in manufacturing and energy, but decreased in mining.









In July, the total production in manufacturing was 2% higher compared to the corresponding month of 2017. In July, over a half of the branches of industry exceeded the volume of the same month of the previous year. The growth in production was mostly due to an increase in the manufacture of computers and electronic products, food products and building materials; a significant increase occurred also in the manufacture of wood. Among the branches of industry with larger shares, production fell in the manufacture of fabricated metal products and electrical equipment.





In July, 65% of the total production of manufacturing was sold to the external market. According to unadjusted data, sales of manufacturing production for exports increased by 3% and sales to the domestic market increased by 8% compared to July 2017.





In July 2018, compared to June, the seasonally adjusted total industrial production decreased in total by 1%. Production of manufacturing fell also by 1% compared to the previous month.





Compared to July 2017, the production of electricity increased by 6%.















