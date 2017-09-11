Analytics, Economics, Lithuania, Statistics
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 29.08.2018, 15:30
Consumer confidence remains unchanged in Lithuania
More
pessimistic expectations for the changes in unemployment figures in the coming
12 months were counterbalanced by more optimistic expectations for the
household’s financial situation and possibility to make at least some savings
in the coming 12 months.
In August
2018, 22% of population expected their household’s financial situation to
improve, 12% – to deteriorated, while 60% – to remain unchanged in the coming
12 months (in July, 21,14 and 58% respectively).
As in July,
40% of population expected to make at least some savings in the coming 12
months, while the percentage of those who did not expect to make savings
decreased from 22 to 19%.
Compared to
July, expectations of the population for the changes in unemployment figures
slightly deteriorated: although the proportion of population expecting an
increase in the number of the unemployed in the coming 12 month remained
unchanged (29%), yet the percentage of those expecting a decrease in the number
of the unemployed decreased from 27 to 25%.
Compared to
the previous month, opinion of the population about changes in the country’s
economic situation in the coming 12 months remained almost unchanged:
improvement was expected by 30% (in July, 31%), deterioration – 19% (as in the
previous month) of population.
Consumer
confidence indicator in urban rural areas
In August,
the consumer confidence indicators in urban and rural areas differed by 5
percentage points: in urban areas, the consumer confidence indicator stood at
minus 1, in rural areas – at minus 6. Against the previous month, the consumer
confidence indicator in urban areas increased by 1 percentage point, while in
rural areas, it decreased by 2 percentage points.
Compared to
July, the expectations of the rural population for the possibility to make
savings and for the changes in the unemployment figures were more pessimistic,
those for the changes in the household’s financial situation – slightly more
optimistic.
Expectations
of the urban population for the changes in the household’s financial situation
and possibility to make at least some savings were more optimistic, those for
the changes in the country’s economic situation – slightly more pessimistic.
Consumer confidence indicator, against the same
period of the previous year
Over the
year (August 2018, against August 2017), the consumer confidence indicator
increased by 6 percentage points. This was determined by more optimistic
expectations for all its components. The percentage of population expecting
improvement in the country’s economic situation in the coming 12 months grew
from 24 to 30%, the percentage of those expecting to make at least some savings
– from 33 to 40%. Expectations for the changes in the household’s financial
situation and the unemployment figures were also more optimistic: the
percentage of population expecting the household’s financial situation to
improve in the coming 12 months grew from 17 to 22%, the number of the
unemployed to decrease – from 21 to 25%.
Assessment
of changes in the last 12 months and the current situation
Compared to
July, the proportion of population who indicated an improvement in their
household’s financial situation in the last 12 months decreased from 21 to 19%;
as in the previous month, 27% of population stated that the situation
deteriorated.
As regards the
changes in the country’s economic situation in the last 12 months, 28% of
population stated that the country’s economic situation improved, 28% – that it
deteriorated, while 42% – that it remained unchanged (in July, 30, 31 and 38%
respectively).
As regards
current financial situation of the family, in August, 39% of population stated
that they made some savings (in July, 41%); as in the previous month, 9% of
population indicated living on savings or borrowings.
In August,
27% of population intended to increase expenditure on such purchases as
furniture or household appliances in the coming 12 months, 18% – expected to
spend less (in July, 31 and 16% respectively).
The
consumer opinion survey is conducted on the 1st–15th days of each month by
interviewing 1 200 individuals randomly sampled from the Population
Register of the Republic of Lithuania.
- 29.08.2018 McDonald's opening in Lithuania's Marijampole
- 29.08.2018 Total profit of Estonia's business sector drops 12%
- 29.08.2018 Lithuania's Vinted attracts 50 mln euros investment
- 29.08.2018 Lithuanian Railways' revenue up 8% in 2018
- 29.08.2018 Vilnius to invest 39 mln euros into public transport, to buy electric, hybrid buses
- 29.08.2018 EU Directorate: Latvia -- the poor and deteriorating quality of road infrastructure
- 29.08.2018 Latvia’s economic growth to slow down to 3.7% in 2019, 3.2% in 2020 – SEB
- 29.08.2018 Number of foreign tourists in Riga hotels grows 7% in Q2
- 29.08.2018 McDonald's откроется в литовском Мариямполе
- 29.08.2018 SEB снизил прогноз экономического роста Эстонии до 3,4%