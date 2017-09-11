Analytics, Banks, Economics, GDP, Latvia
Wednesday, 29.08.2018, 14:04
Latvia’s economic growth to slow down to 3.7% in 2019, 3.2% in 2020 – SEB
The outlook
concludes that financial uncertainty in Latvia has had little impact on
economic activity. “Latvia will continue quite a steep growth. The construction
sector has become its main drive. Loss from closing ABLV Bank in early 2018 has
been insignificant and has been compensated by growth in other sectors,” said SEB Banka macroeconomic expert Dainis Gaspuitis.
According
to Nordic Outlook, Latvia’s GDP is
expected to grow 4.2% this year, 3.7% in 2019, and 3.2% in 2020. Estonia’s
economic growth is projected at 3.4% this year, 3% next year, and 2.6% in 2020,
while Lithuania’s growth is predicted at 3.4% in 2018, 3.5% in 2019, and 2.8%
in 2020.
The outlook
says that the Nordic economies continue to show stable growth. They are
benefiting from good international economic conditions and loose economic policies.
Generally, trade disruptions represent an especially large threat to small
export-dependent economies, but the barriers that the US is in the process of
imposing will have only marginal effects. In Sweden, Norway and Denmark,
resource restrictions will contribute to slower growth towards the end of our
forecast period, while Finland has room to regain some of the ground it lost
during the past decade of stagnation.
