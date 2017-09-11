Over the month, the turnover of retail trade enterprises in Lithuania grew by 0.2%

Statistics Lithuania informs that, based on provisional data, in July 2018, the turnover (VAT excluded) of retail trade1 enterprises amounted to EUR 995.0 mln at current prices, and against June 2018, seasonally and calendar adjusted, grew by 0.2% (unadjusted – 2.5%).





Over the month, the turnover of enterprises trading in food products, seasonally and calendar adjusted, increased by 0.5, of those trading in non-food products – decreased by 0.3, of those engaged in retail trade of automotive fuel – increased by 0.3% at constant prices.





Over the year (July 2018, against July 2017), the turnover (VAT excluded) of retail trade enterprises, calendar adjusted, increased by 7.2% at constant prices (unadjusted – 7.3%). The turnover of enterprises trading in food products, calendar adjusted, increased by 4.5, of those trading in non-food products – 6.4, of those engaged in retail trade of automotive fuel – 13.7% at constant prices.





Fig. 1. Indices of turnover (VAT excluded) of retail trade enterprises

At constant prices, 2015 monthly average – 100

____________________________

1 Retail trade, except of motor vehicles and motorcycles.









In July 2018, the turnover of enterprises engaged in food and beverage service activities (VAT excluded) amounted to EUR 71.2 mln at current prices and, against June 2018, seasonally and calendar adjusted, decreased by 0.2% at constant prices (unadjusted – increased by 7.1%). Over a year, calendar adjusted, the turnover of such enterprises increased by 12.2% at constant prices (unadjusted – 12.3%).













Changes in turnover (VAT excluded)

At constant prices, per cent