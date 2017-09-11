Analytics, Foreign trade , Lithuania, Statistics
Tuesday, 28.08.2018, 21:14
Over the month, the turnover of retail trade enterprises in Lithuania grew by 0.2%
Over the month, the turnover of enterprises trading in food
products, seasonally and calendar adjusted, increased by 0.5, of those trading
in non-food products – decreased by 0.3, of those engaged in retail trade
of automotive fuel – increased by 0.3% at constant prices.
Over the year (July 2018, against July 2017), the turnover
(VAT excluded) of retail trade enterprises, calendar adjusted, increased by 7.2%
at constant prices (unadjusted – 7.3%). The turnover of enterprises trading in
food products, calendar adjusted, increased by 4.5, of those trading in
non-food products – 6.4, of those engaged in retail trade of automotive fuel
– 13.7% at constant prices.
Fig. 1. Indices of turnover (VAT excluded) of retail trade enterprises
At constant prices, 2015 monthly average – 100
1 Retail trade, except of motor vehicles and motorcycles.
In July 2018, the turnover of enterprises engaged in food
and beverage service activities (VAT excluded) amounted to EUR 71.2 mln
at current prices and, against June 2018, seasonally and calendar adjusted,
decreased by 0.2% at constant prices (unadjusted – increased by 7.1%). Over a
year, calendar adjusted, the turnover of such enterprises increased by 12.2% at
constant prices (unadjusted – 12.3%).
Changes in turnover (VAT excluded)
At constant prices, per cent
Economic activities (NACE Rev. 2)
July 2018, against
January–July 2018
June 2018, seasonally and calendar adjusted
June 2018
July 2017, calendar adjusted
July 2017
January–July 2017, calendar adjusted
January–July 2017
Division 47. Retail trade1
0.2
2.5
7.2
7.3
6.1
6.2
Retail trade, except for sale of automotive fuel
0.1
3.6
5.3
5.5
4.4
4.5
Food, alcoholic beverages and tobacco
0.5
3.5
4.5
3.6
3.1
3.3
In non-specialised stores
0.6
3.6
4.6
3.6
3.2
3.4
In specialised stores
–1.2
–0.8
1.4
2.9
–2.2
–2.2
Non-food products
–0.3
3.6
6.4
7.6
5.8
5.9
in specialised stores
Textiles, clothing and footwear
–0.7
12.8
6.2
6.7
7.5
7.5
Audio and video equipment, recordings, metal articles, paints and glass, electrical household appliances, furniture and lighting equipment
–1.0
4.1
4.1
5.3
5.9
6.0
Information and communication equipment, cultural and recreation goods, watches, jewellery and other new goods
0.3
–1.1
–1.0
0.3
–5.6
–5.6
Pharmaceuticals and medical goods and cosmetics
0.1
–1.9
1.5
3.6
2.4
2.6
Retail sale via mail order houses or via Internet
2.4
6.1
29.3
29.6
22.3
22.1
In non-specialised stores
–1.1
6.7
55.0
55.9
43.0
43.0
Retail sale of automotive fuel
0.3
–0.9
13.7
14.1
12.4
12.5
Division 56. Food and beverage service activities
–0.2
7.1
12.2
12.3
10.1
10.1
