Over the month, the turnover of retail trade enterprises in Lithuania grew by 0.2%

Statistics Lithuania informs that, based on provisional data, in July 2018, the turnover (VAT excluded) of retail trade1 enterprises amounted to EUR 995.0 mln at current prices, and against June 2018, seasonally and calendar adjusted, grew by 0.2% (unadjusted – 2.5%).


Over the month, the turnover of enterprises trading in food products, seasonally and calendar adjusted, increased by 0.5, of those trading in non-food products  – decreased by 0.3, of those engaged in retail trade of automotive fuel – increased by 0.3% at constant prices.


Over the year (July 2018, against July 2017), the turnover (VAT excluded) of retail trade enterprises, calendar adjusted, increased by 7.2% at constant prices (unadjusted – 7.3%). The turnover of enterprises trading in food products, calendar adjusted, increased by 4.5, of those trading in non-food products – 6.4, of those engaged in retail trade of automotive fuel –  13.7% at constant prices.


Fig. 1. Indices of turnover (VAT excluded) of retail trade enterprises
At constant prices, 2015 monthly average – 100

____________________________
1 Retail trade, except of motor vehicles and motorcycles.



In July 2018, the turnover of enterprises engaged in food and beverage service activities (VAT excluded) amounted to EUR 71.2 mln at current prices and, against June 2018, seasonally and calendar adjusted, decreased by 0.2% at constant prices (unadjusted – increased by 7.1%). Over a year, calendar adjusted, the turnover of such enterprises increased by 12.2% at constant prices (unadjusted – 12.3%).




Changes in turnover (VAT excluded)
At constant prices, per cent

Economic activities (NACE Rev. 2)

July 2018, against

January­–July 2018

June 2018, seasonally and calendar adjusted

June 2018

July 2017, calendar adjusted

July 2017

January–July 2017, calendar adjusted

January–July 2017

Division 47. Retail trade1

0.2

2.5

7.2

7.3

6.1

6.2

Retail trade, except for sale of automotive fuel

0.1

3.6

5.3

5.5

4.4

4.5

Food, alcoholic beverages and tobacco

0.5

3.5

4.5

3.6

3.1

3.3

In non-specialised stores

0.6

3.6

4.6

3.6

3.2

3.4

In specialised stores

–1.2

–0.8

1.4

2.9

–2.2

–2.2

Non-food products

–0.3

3.6

6.4

7.6

5.8

5.9

  in specialised stores

 

 

 

 

 

 

Textiles, clothing and footwear

–0.7

12.8

6.2

6.7

7.5

7.5

Audio and video equipment, recordings, metal articles, paints and glass, electrical household appliances, furniture and lighting equipment

–1.0

4.1

4.1

5.3

5.9

6.0

Information and communication equipment, cultural and recreation goods, watches, jewellery and other new goods

0.3

–1.1

–1.0

0.3

–5.6

–5.6

Pharmaceuticals and medical goods and cosmetics

0.1

–1.9

1.5

3.6

2.4

2.6

Retail sale via mail order houses or via Internet

2.4

6.1

29.3

29.6

22.3

22.1

In non-specialised stores

–1.1

6.7

55.0

55.9

43.0

43.0

Retail sale of automotive fuel

0.3

–0.9

13.7

14.1

12.4

12.5

Division 56. Food and beverage service activities

–0.2

7.1

12.2

12.3

10.1

10.1

 




