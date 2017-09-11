Analytics, EU – Baltic States, Financial Services, Markets and Companies

Is your country expensive?

Price levels for consumer goods and services differ widely among EU Member States. Denmark and Luxembourg had the highest price levels in 2017 (both 41 % above the EU average), followed by Sweden (35 % above), Ireland (28 % above), Finland (23 % above) and the United Kingdom (17 % above), informed Eurostat.

The lowest price levels were recorded in Bulgaria (56 % below the EU average), Romania (52 % below), Poland (47 % below), Hungary (42 % below) and Lithuania (40 % below).


At a more detailed level, Denmark was the most expensive Member State in 2017 for "restaurants and hotels" (51 % above the EU average), "food" (50 % above), "recreation and culture" (48 % above), "transport (28 % above) and "household equipment" (20 % above). Ireland was the most expensive Member State for "alcoholic beverages and tobacco" (74 % above), Luxembourg for "housing, water, electricity and gas" (63 % above), Greece for "communications" (54 % above) and Sweden for "clothing and footwear" (34 % above).



Price levels in the Baltic countires
(EU28=100). Source: Eurostat

Estonia


Latvia


Lithuania








