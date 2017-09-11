Is your country expensive?

Price levels for consumer goods and services differ widely among EU Member States. Denmark and Luxembourg had the highest price levels in 2017 (both 41 % above the EU average), followed by Sweden (35 % above), Ireland (28 % above), Finland (23 % above) and the United Kingdom (17 % above), informed Eurostat.

The lowest price levels were recorded in Bulgaria (56 % below the EU average), Romania (52 % below), Poland (47 % below), Hungary (42 % below) and Lithuania (40 % below).





At a more detailed level, Denmark was the most expensive Member State in 2017 for "restaurants and hotels" (51 % above the EU average), "food" (50 % above), "recreation and culture" (48 % above), "transport (28 % above) and "household equipment" (20 % above). Ireland was the most expensive Member State for "alcoholic beverages and tobacco" (74 % above), Luxembourg for "housing, water, electricity and gas" (63 % above), Greece for "communications" (54 % above) and Sweden for "clothing and footwear" (34 % above).









Price levels in the Baltic countires

(EU28=100). Source: Eurostat





