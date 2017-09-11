Analytics, Construction, Latvia, Statistics
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 28.08.2018, 10:22
July, construction costs in Latvia increased by 0.6%
Labour remuneration of workers increased by 1.4%, maintenance and operational costs of machinery and equipment – by 0.6%, but prices of building materials – by 0.2%.
In July, the average level of construction costs was mostly affected by an increase in labour remuneration to assemblers, as well as to workers carrying out finishing works (roofers, plasterers, sanitary technicians and others).
Compared to July 2017, construction costs rose by 4.8%. Labour remuneration of workers increased by 8.8%, prices of building materials – by 4.2%, but maintenance and operational costs of machinery and equipment – by 3.2%.
In 2018, the data on prices of construction resources are provided by approximately 190 construction enterprises and more than 40 trade enterprises. When calculating the Construction Cost Index, the prices of building materials submitted by enterprises for the calculation of producer price indices in industry and import price index are also used.
The sample includes construction enterprises with the highest value of own account construction works in 2017. The share of enterprises with the value of own account construction work exceeding EUR 1 mln per year accounted for 80%, in 33% of which the value of own account construction work exceeded EUR 5 mln per year. The criterion for the sample of trade enterprises is their turnover and specialisation.
- 28.08.2018 Lithuania's PST to reconstructs Rifas building in Panevezys for almost EUR 3.4 mln
- 28.08.2018 Finnish tabloid: It still pays to buy alcohol in Estonia
- 27.08.2018 Interaction between FDI and exports
- 27.08.2018 Ikea store in Latvia to offer more than 8,000 home furnishing products
- 27.08.2018 Lithuanian women continue to earn less than men
- 27.08.2018 ELKO’s Polish branch confirms potential for rapid growth
- 27.08.2018 30 августа крупнейший магазин IKEA в странах Балтии откроется в Риге
- 27.08.2018 Чувство уверенности предприятий промсектора в Эстонии за месяц не изменилось
- 27.08.2018 В Рижском аэропорту разборки со слезоточивым газом среди таксистов
- 27.08.2018 Латвийская ИТ отрасль в поисках лучших