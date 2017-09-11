Analytics, Economics, Estonia, Society
Half of Estonian residents reckon with possible economic decline
Almost half of the residents of Estonia reckon with a possible economic decline when planning their consumption and money matters, it appears from a poll taken for Postimees by Kantar Emor citing LETA/BNS.
The most likely to take into account the possibility of an economic crisis when making their plans are over 35-year-olds, who remember the last crisis from ten years ago. Of people under 35, 56% do not count with the possibility that the economic situation might deteriorate.
Aivar Voog, survey expert at Kantar Emor, pointed out that the least concerned are pupils and students, of whom two in three do not take into account the possibility of an economic decline.
More well-off residents, people with higher education, self-employed people and residents of the major cities meanwhile are more likely to reckon with the prospect of a crisis.
