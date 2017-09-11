Analytics, Estonia, Industry
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 27.08.2018, 10:42
Estonian industrial confidence remains on June level in July
The expectation concerning an increase in output volumes in
the next three months increased from 12 points to 16 points on month, while the
indicator was at 14 points in July 2017.
The assessment of managers when it comes to inventories rose
from -8 points in June to -7 points in July, compared with -12 points in July
2017.
The assessment of current demand fell from 3 points in June
to 2 points in July. The indicator had been 13 points in July 2017.
The confidence index of the construction sector stayed 19 points
month over month, compared with 20 points in July 2017.
Construction companies' assessment of their order portfolio
climbed from 6 points in June to 17 points in June. The indicator was 11 points
in July 2017.
Construction companies' expectation as to the number of
employees in the coming three months fell from 32 points in June to 20 points
in July. In last July, the indicator was 29 points.
- 27.08.2018 Half of Estonian residents reckon with possible economic decline
- 27.08.2018 Construction volume in Estonia increased in 2Q
- 27.08.2018 Valmieras Stikla Skiedra fiberglass maker projects EUR 5 mln loss for 2018
- 24.08.2018 Sales of Madara Cosmetics company up 30% in H1
- 24.08.2018 Valmieras Stikla Skiedra fiberglass maker projects EUR 5 mln loss for 2018
- 24.08.2018 В Таллиннском русском музее откроется выставка о русском образовании в Таллинне
- 24.08.2018 Таллинн поблагодарил призеров международных олимпиад
- 24.08.2018 Домохозяйства в июле продолжали уверенно брать кредиты – Банк Эстонии
- 24.08.2018 Estonia’s households continued to borrow enthusiastically in July
- 24.08.2018 EU Directorate: Estonia has the most environmentally unfriendly new vehicle fleet in the EU