Estonian industrial confidence remains on June level in July

The confidence index of Estonian industrial enterprises was 8 points in July, the same as in June, while in July 2017 it was 13 points, data available from the Estonian Institute of Economic Research show, informed LETA/BNS.

The expectation concerning an increase in output volumes in the next three months increased from 12 points to 16 points on month, while the indicator was at 14 points in July 2017.





The assessment of managers when it comes to inventories rose from -8 points in June to -7 points in July, compared with -12 points in July 2017.





The assessment of current demand fell from 3 points in June to 2 points in July. The indicator had been 13 points in July 2017.





The confidence index of the construction sector stayed 19 points month over month, compared with 20 points in July 2017.





Construction companies' assessment of their order portfolio climbed from 6 points in June to 17 points in June. The indicator was 11 points in July 2017.





Construction companies' expectation as to the number of employees in the coming three months fell from 32 points in June to 20 points in July. In last July, the indicator was 29 points.