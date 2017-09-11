EU Directorate: Estonia has the most environmentally unfriendly new vehicle fleet in the EU

BC, Riga, 24.08.2018.



The study "Transport in the European Union - Current Trends and Challenges" was prepared by the Directorate General for Mobility and Transport (DG MOVE). Below the Baltic Course, the trends and challenges of the transport industry in each of the Baltic countries are highlighted.

Main current issues in Estonia Issue 1 - Rail Baltica In the context of the so-called Rail Baltica project, the Grant Agreement for the EUR 110 million allocated to the Baltic States through the third Connecting Europe Facility call in 2016 has not been signed yet and is at risk. This situation should be addressed by moving towards a much more integrated project delivery organisation. The Commission is discussing this very actively with the authorities of the Baltic States.

Rail Baltica aims to link Warsaw via Elk, Kaunas and Riga to Tallinn by rail, with a connection to Vilnius. The targeted date for completing the project (2025) was reaffirmed by the Intergovernmental Agreement ratified in 2017 by Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. The updated cost-benefit analysis of the project, delivered in April 2017, confirmed the expected positive impact on the economic growth in the region and on the environment due to the likely modal shift from road to rail in passenger and freight transport (Ernst & Young Baltic Ltd (2017).69 In October 2017, it was agreed to review the organisational setup of the Rail Baltica project in order to speed up its implementation. The aim is to move to a highly integrated project delivery organisation, notably to ensure the efficiency of EU funding in the framework of the Connecting Europe Facility, cost minimisation, full interoperability and synchronisation of works.

Issue 2 - Greening of transport in Estonia Estonia is unlikely to reach its 10 % target share of renewable energy in transport by 2020. The sales of alternative fuel vehicles have decreased and greenhouse gas emissions from transport are increasing. Estonia has the most environmentally unfriendly new vehicle fleet in the EU with an average CO2 emission of 137 grams per kilometre compared to an EU average of 119 grams in 2015. Transport taxes (excluding fuel taxes) remain amongst the lowest in the EU as there is no charge or CO2 based tax on vehicles applying to road transport, although a new time-based charge on heavy goods vehicles was introduced in 2018.

Issue 3 - Investment sustainability The sustainability of overall transport infrastructure is not ensured. Investments into transport infrastructure depend mainly on EU funds with a focus on major projects, such as Rail Baltica. In particular, investment into secondary infrastructure and maintenance of existing infrastructure is not actually ensured.



