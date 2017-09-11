In July, industrial production decreased by 0.3% in Lithuania

Statistics Lithuania informs that in July 2018, based on provisional data, industrial production totalled EUR 1.8 bln at current prices and, compared to June, seasonally and calendar adjusted, decreased by 0.3% at constant prices (unadjusted – by 5.4%).

Over the month, seasonally and calendar adjusted, a decrease in production was observed for the repair and installation of machinery and equipment – 11.4% (unadjusted – 20.4%), manufacture of chemicals and chemical products – 9.6% (unadjusted – 5.8%), fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment – 8.6% (unadjusted – 23.7%), leather and related products – 5.3% (unadjusted – 13.3%).









In January–July 2018, industrial production totalled 12.6 bln euros at current prices, and against the same period of 2017, calendar adjusted, increased by 5.2% at constant prices (unadjusted – 5.1%).







Changes in sales of mining and quarrying and manufacturing enterprises in January–July 2018, against the same period of 2017





In January–June 2018, against the same period of 2017, the value of sales and services of industrial enterprises on the non-Lithuanian market increased by 8.2% at current prices. The increase was determined by an increase in the sales of the production of the manufacture of refined petroleum products (6.1%), furniture (13.2%), chemicals and chemical products (8.7%). Refined petroleum products excluded, the value of sales on the non-Lithuanian market increased by 8.8% at current prices. The value of sales to euro area countries increased by 9, to non-euro area countries – 7.5% at current prices.





The value of sales and services of industrial enterprises on the Lithuanian market increased by 14.6, refined petroleum products excluded – 9.7% at current prices.







