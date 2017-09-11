Analytics, Economics, Industry, Lithuania, Statistics
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 23.08.2018, 19:10
In July, industrial production decreased by 0.3% in Lithuania
Over the month, seasonally and calendar adjusted, a decrease in
production was observed for the repair and installation of machinery and
equipment – 11.4% (unadjusted – 20.4%), manufacture of chemicals and chemical
products – 9.6% (unadjusted – 5.8%), fabricated metal products, except
machinery and equipment – 8.6% (unadjusted – 23.7%), leather and related
products – 5.3% (unadjusted – 13.3%).
In
January–July 2018, industrial production totalled 12.6 bln euros
at current prices, and against the same period of 2017, calendar adjusted,
increased by 5.2% at constant prices (unadjusted – 5.1%).
Changes in sales of mining and quarrying and manufacturing enterprises in January–July 2018, against the same period of 2017
In January–June 2018, against the same period of 2017, the value of sales
and services of industrial enterprises on the non-Lithuanian market increased
by 8.2% at current prices. The increase was determined by an increase in the
sales of the production of the manufacture of refined petroleum products (6.1%),
furniture (13.2%), chemicals and chemical products (8.7%). Refined petroleum
products excluded, the value of sales on the non-Lithuanian market increased by
8.8% at current prices. The value of sales to euro area countries increased by
9, to non-euro area countries – 7.5% at current prices.
The value of sales and services of industrial enterprises on the
Lithuanian market increased by 14.6, refined petroleum products excluded – 9.7%
at current prices.
- 23.08.2018 В этом году промышленность Литвы выросла на 5,2% до 12,6 млрд. евро
- 23.08.2018 На территории KVV Liepаjas metalurgs будет создан индустриальный парк
- 23.08.2018 Group for Estonia-China interparliamentary ties off to China
- 23.08.2018 Turnover of All Media Latvia up 8.8% in 2017
- 23.08.2018 Paldiski hydroelectric power station to possibly get building permit by 2020
- 23.08.2018 Estonia's Apollo Group buys O'Learys centers in Baltics
- 23.08.2018 Зарплаты в Литве растут невиданными темпами
- 23.08.2018 Lithuania's Capitalica to invest EUR 50 mln in 2 office buildings in Riga
- 23.08.2018 Amber Grid set to invest EUR 200 mln in development over 10 yrs
- 23.08.2018 Lithuanian energy minister off to Germany to discuss Ignalina N-plant, green energy