Production in construction up by 0.2% in euro area

In June 2018 compared with May 2018, seasonally adjusted production in the construction sector increased by 0.2% in the euro area (EA19) and by 0.6% in the EU28, according to first estimates from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

In May 2018, production in construction grew by 0.3% in the euro area and by 1.2% in the EU28. In June 2018 compared with June 2017, production in construction increased by 2.6% in the euro area and by 2.7% in the EU28.













Monthly comparison by construction sector and by Member State





The increase of 0.2% in production in construction in the euro area in June 2018, compared with May 2018, is due to civil engineering rising by 0.3% and building construction by 0.1%. In the EU28, the increase of 0.6% is due to civil engineering rising by 2.1% and building construction by 0.3%.





Among Member States for which data are available, the highest increases in production in construction were recorded in Hungary (+7.2%), Slovakia (+4.5%) and France (+3.8%). The largest decreases were observed in Slovenia (-5.0%) and Germany (-3.2%).





Annual comparison by construction sector and by Member State





The increase of 2.6% in production in construction in the euro area in June 2018, compared with June 2017, is due to civil engineering rising by 3.7% and building construction by 2.1%. In the EU28, the increase of 2.7% is due to civil engineering rising by 6.2% and building construction by 1.8%.





Among Member States for which data are available, the highest increases in production in construction were recorded in Hungary (+28.3%), Poland (+24.2%) and the Czech Republic (+8.9%). The only decrease was observed in Bulgaria (-2.9%).







