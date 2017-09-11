Analytics, Construction, EU – Baltic States, Statistics
Production in construction up by 0.2% in euro area
In May 2018, production in construction grew by 0.3% in the euro area and
by 1.2% in the EU28. In June 2018 compared with June 2017, production in
construction increased by 2.6% in the euro area and by 2.7% in the EU28.
Monthly
comparison by construction sector and by Member State
The increase of 0.2% in production in construction in the euro area in
June 2018, compared with May 2018, is due to civil engineering rising by 0.3%
and building construction by 0.1%. In the EU28, the increase of 0.6% is due to
civil engineering rising by 2.1% and building construction by 0.3%.
Among Member States for which data are available, the highest increases
in production in construction were recorded in Hungary (+7.2%), Slovakia
(+4.5%) and France (+3.8%). The largest decreases were observed in Slovenia
(-5.0%) and Germany (-3.2%).
Annual
comparison by construction sector and by Member State
The increase of 2.6% in production in construction in the euro area in
June 2018, compared with June 2017, is due to civil engineering rising by 3.7%
and building construction by 2.1%. In the EU28, the increase of 2.7% is due to
civil engineering rising by 6.2% and building construction by 1.8%.
Among Member States for which data are available, the highest increases
in production in construction were recorded in Hungary (+28.3%), Poland
(+24.2%) and the Czech Republic (+8.9%). The only decrease was observed in
Bulgaria (-2.9%).
