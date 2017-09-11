Analytics, Belarus, Latvia, Lithuania, Statistics
Latvian gasoline imports drop 2.1%, diesel fuel imports down 19.2% in H1
During the
first six months of 2018, Latvia imported 134.071 mln liters of gasoline and
557,600 tons of diesel fuel.
The value
of gasoline imports rose 5.2% year-on-year to EUR 55.319 mln in January-June
2018, and the value of diesel fuel imports declined 6.2% to EUR 289.488 mln.
Lithuania
was the main supplier of gasoline and diesel fuel to Latvia.
In the six
months, Latvia imported 83.105 mln liters of gasoline from Lithuania, or 62% of
total gasoline imports (63.7% in January-June 2017) while 47.7 mln liters, or
35.6%, were imported from Finland. Compared to January-June 2017, gasoline
imports from Lithuania declined 4.8% and gasoline imports from Finland rose 1.9%.
In
January-June 2018, Lithuania also supplied 290,700 tons of diesel fuel to
Latvia or 52.1% of total diesel fuel imports (62% in January-June 2017). Diesel
fuel imports from Lithuania fell 32% against January-June 2017. Diesel fuel
imports from Finland increased 5% year-on-year to 181,500 tons or 32.5% of
total diesel imports in January-June this year. Latvia also imported 67,300
tons of diesel fuel from Belarus in January-June 2018 or 57.6% more than in
January-June 2017.
In the
first six months of this year, Latvia also imported 362 tons of fuel oil, down
30.4% from the same period a year ago. Fuel oil imports from Estonia reached
330 tons or 91.2%, and the value was EUR 169,000.
In
January-June 2017, Latvia imported 136.392 mln liters of gasoline, 689,900 tons
of diesel fuel and 520 tons of fuel oil.
