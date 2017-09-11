Latvian gasoline imports drop 2.1%, diesel fuel imports down 19.2% in H1

During the first half of 2018, Latvian gasoline imports dropped 2.1% from the respective period a year ago, while diesel fuel imports fell 19.2%, informs LETA referring to the Central Statistical Bureau of Latvia.

During the first six months of 2018, Latvia imported 134.071 mln liters of gasoline and 557,600 tons of diesel fuel.





The value of gasoline imports rose 5.2% year-on-year to EUR 55.319 mln in January-June 2018, and the value of diesel fuel imports declined 6.2% to EUR 289.488 mln.





Lithuania was the main supplier of gasoline and diesel fuel to Latvia.





In the six months, Latvia imported 83.105 mln liters of gasoline from Lithuania, or 62% of total gasoline imports (63.7% in January-June 2017) while 47.7 mln liters, or 35.6%, were imported from Finland. Compared to January-June 2017, gasoline imports from Lithuania declined 4.8% and gasoline imports from Finland rose 1.9%.





In January-June 2018, Lithuania also supplied 290,700 tons of diesel fuel to Latvia or 52.1% of total diesel fuel imports (62% in January-June 2017). Diesel fuel imports from Lithuania fell 32% against January-June 2017. Diesel fuel imports from Finland increased 5% year-on-year to 181,500 tons or 32.5% of total diesel imports in January-June this year. Latvia also imported 67,300 tons of diesel fuel from Belarus in January-June 2018 or 57.6% more than in January-June 2017.





In the first six months of this year, Latvia also imported 362 tons of fuel oil, down 30.4% from the same period a year ago. Fuel oil imports from Estonia reached 330 tons or 91.2%, and the value was EUR 169,000.





In January-June 2017, Latvia imported 136.392 mln liters of gasoline, 689,900 tons of diesel fuel and 520 tons of fuel oil.